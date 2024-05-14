UCF basketball adds former UTSA assistant Adam Hood to coaching staff

UCF basketball continues to update its coaching staff, with the Knights adding former UTSA assistant Adam Hood.

Hood spent the past eight seasons with the Roadrunners, working as the offensive coordinator and coordinating with the point guards. He also served as recruiting director, helping bring in Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace, who would become UTSA’s all-time leading scorers.

“Coach Hood is going to amplify our recruiting and scouting with his cutting-edge understanding of analytics and player evaluations,” coach Johnny Dawkins said in a statement. “He has a track record of being instrumental in assisting individual players reach their potential on the court, in the classroom and in the community.

“He has invested most of his life in the service of others, and has an unbelievable attention to detail and has a next-level ability to connect with young people. He brings energy and enthusiasm to the program, and we look forward to him helping us continue to elevate UCF basketball.”

Hood worked as an assistant coach at Columbia (2014-16), serving as recruiting coordinator for the Lions. He also served as a special assistant at Boston University (2012-14) and as an associate head coach at Thayer (Mass.) Academy (2011-12).

“I want to thank Coach Dawkins for the opportunity to be a part of this tremendous program,” Hood said via statement. “Coach Dawkins is a legend in the industry and I’m excited to hit the ground running alongside him and his staff. I look forward to contributing to the future success of UCF basketball.”

A native of Mesquite, Texas, Hood was a four-year letter winner at Air Force Academy, averaging 1.8 points while connecting on 53% of his 3-pointers in 60 games. He served five years in the Air Force before making the leap to coaching.

Hood is the second assistant coach to join the staff in as many days. On Monday, UCF announced the hiring of former NBA assistant Carlos Dotson.

In the offseason, UCF lost two assistants when Kevin Norris (Maryland) and Ben Witherspoon (Mercer) left the program.

