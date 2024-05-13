UCF basketball adds former NBA assistant Carlos Dotson

UCF coach Johnny Dawkins is reaching into the NBA for the latest addition to his basketball coaching staff.

The school announced on Monday that Carlos Dotson, 27, will join the Knights as an assistant coach focusing on player development. Dotson previously worked with the Los Angeles Clippers coaching staff as their player development coach under head coach Tyronn Lue.

“We’re excited to add Carlos to our staff. He’s young, hungry and will bring a lot of energy to our team,” Dawkins said in a statement. “He is great at scouting and has a great knowledge of the defensive side of the ball. He has a lot of experience working with NBA players and we’re looking forward to him helping our athletes grow and giving them the tools to take their game to the next level.”

Dotson began his basketball career at Dorman High School in Roebuck, S.C., averaging 13 points and 10 rebounds per game his senior season with the Cavaliers. He would continue playing at Anderson University, a Division II school, before attending Ocala’s College of Central Florida (JUCO) and then Western Carolina, where he averaged 14.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 27.5 minutes through 61 games.

His professional career took him overseas, where he played for JSA Bordeaux Basket (France), Club Trouville (Uruguay) and U.D. Oliveirense (Portugal) before he moved into coaching as a graduate assistant at Clemson. He spent the 2022-23 season as a video intern with the Charlotte Hornets.

“I’m very excited to join this staff and to get to work for Coach Dawkins,” said Dotson. “I think this will be a great opportunity to come in and learn from the staff and to continue to build something great here at UCF. I’m ready to get to work.”

Added NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook: “Carlos brought great energy and consistency around the building every day. UCF will have a great coach and an even better person. [I’m] looking forward to great things from him.”

UCF (17-16, 7-11 Big 12) is coming off its first season in the Big 12, with the Knights earning a postseason spot in the National Invitation Tournament (NIT).

