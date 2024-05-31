Advertisement

UCF-Alabama score updates: Live from 2024 NCAA baseball tournament Tallahassee Regional

dan rorabaugh, usa today network - florida
UCF takes on Alabama to start their weekend at the Tallahassee Regional in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament.

Central Florida (35-19, 14-15 in Big 12) reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals, while the Crimson Tide (33-22, 13-17 in SEC) finished third in the SEC regular-season standings. The winner plays Florida State in the winners' bracket Saturday evening after the Seminoles' win earlier Friday, while the loser faces an elimination game against Stetson on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are led by first-year coaches in Rich Wallace for the Knights and Rob Vaughn for the Tide. Tonight's probable starters are Ben Vespi (4-3, 4.44 ERA) for UCF and Greg Farone (5-3, 4.46 ERA) for Alabama. The Knights could also opt for All-Big 12 righthander Dom Stagliano (3-4, 3.73 ERA) or redshirt junior Wiley Hartley (3-3, 5.73 ERA).

Watch live: How to watch UCF baseball in the NCAA tournament

UCF-Alabama score updates in NCAA baseball tournament

UCF baseball highlights

Tweets by UCF_Baseball

What time is the UCF-Alabama game today in NCAA tournament?

  • When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31

  • Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

  • TV: This game will not air on traditional TV.

  • Streaming: ESPN+ ($10.99 per month)

First pitch for UCF vs. Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game can be watched only via streaming on ESPN+.

NCAA Tallahassee Regionals schedule

NCAA Tallahassee Regionals bracket

  • Game 1: Florida State 7, Stetson 2

  • Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN+

  • Game 3: Stetson vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday, TV TBA

  • Game 4: Florida State vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday, TV TBA

  • Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday, TV TBA

  • Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBA

  • Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Monday, time and TV TBA

UCF baseball schedule

Here's a look at UCF's most recent games:

Date

Opponent

Friday, May 10

vs. Texas*: L 6-3

Saturday, May 11

vs. Texas*: W 5-4

Sunday, May 12

vs. Texas*: L 10-7

Thursday, May 16

at Baylor*: W 6-4

Friday, May 17

at Baylor*: L 4-2

Saturday, May 18

at Baylor*: W 10-8

Tuesday, May 21

vs. Cincinnati#: W 6-5

Thursday, May 23

vs. Oklahoma State#: W 7-6

Friday, May 24

vs. Oklahoma State#: L 10-1

Friday, May 31

vs. Alabama^

UCF baseball roster

UCF features pitcher Dom Stagliano, who made the All-Big 12 second team. The Knights also had five All-Big 12 honorable mentions: pitcher Dominic Castellano, pitcher Chase Centala, pitcher Kyle Kramer, catcher Danny Neri and outfielder Matt Prevesk.

Alabama baseball schedule

Here's a look at Alabama's most recent games:

Date

Opponent

Tuesday, May 7

vs. Troy: W 7-6

Friday, May 10

vs. LSU*: W 8-7

Saturday, May 11

vs. LSU*: L 6-3

Sunday, May 12

vs. LSU*: W 4-3

Thursday, May 16

at Auburn*: L 4-2

Friday, May 17

at Auburn*: L 12-11

Saturday, May 18

at Auburn*: W 12-5

Tuesday, May 21

vs. South Carolina#: L 10-5

Friday, May 31

vs. UCF^

Alabama baseball roster

The Crimson Tide feature All-SEC first-team shortstop Justin Lebron, who also made the all-freshman and all-defensive teams. Pitcher Zane Adams also made the all-freshman team.

