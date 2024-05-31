UCF-Alabama score updates: Live from 2024 NCAA baseball tournament Tallahassee Regional
UCF takes on Alabama to start their weekend at the Tallahassee Regional in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament.
Central Florida (35-19, 14-15 in Big 12) reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals, while the Crimson Tide (33-22, 13-17 in SEC) finished third in the SEC regular-season standings. The winner plays Florida State in the winners' bracket Saturday evening after the Seminoles' win earlier Friday, while the loser faces an elimination game against Stetson on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams are led by first-year coaches in Rich Wallace for the Knights and Rob Vaughn for the Tide. Tonight's probable starters are Ben Vespi (4-3, 4.44 ERA) for UCF and Greg Farone (5-3, 4.46 ERA) for Alabama. The Knights could also opt for All-Big 12 righthander Dom Stagliano (3-4, 3.73 ERA) or redshirt junior Wiley Hartley (3-3, 5.73 ERA).
What time is the UCF-Alabama game today in NCAA tournament?
When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31
Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida
TV: This game will not air on traditional TV.
Streaming: ESPN+ ($10.99 per month)
First pitch for UCF vs. Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game can be watched only via streaming on ESPN+.
NCAA Tallahassee Regionals schedule
NCAA Tallahassee Regionals bracket
Game 1: Florida State 7, Stetson 2
Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN+
Game 3: Stetson vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday, TV TBA
Game 4: Florida State vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday, TV TBA
Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday, TV TBA
Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBA
Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Monday, time and TV TBA
UCF baseball schedule
Here's a look at UCF's most recent games:
Date
Opponent
Friday, May 10
vs. Texas*: L 6-3
Saturday, May 11
vs. Texas*: W 5-4
Sunday, May 12
vs. Texas*: L 10-7
Thursday, May 16
at Baylor*: W 6-4
Friday, May 17
at Baylor*: L 4-2
Saturday, May 18
at Baylor*: W 10-8
Tuesday, May 21
vs. Cincinnati#: W 6-5
Thursday, May 23
vs. Oklahoma State#: W 7-6
Friday, May 24
vs. Oklahoma State#: L 10-1
Friday, May 31
vs. Alabama^
UCF baseball roster
UCF features pitcher Dom Stagliano, who made the All-Big 12 second team. The Knights also had five All-Big 12 honorable mentions: pitcher Dominic Castellano, pitcher Chase Centala, pitcher Kyle Kramer, catcher Danny Neri and outfielder Matt Prevesk.
Alabama baseball schedule
Here's a look at Alabama's most recent games:
Date
Opponent
Tuesday, May 7
vs. Troy: W 7-6
Friday, May 10
vs. LSU*: W 8-7
Saturday, May 11
vs. LSU*: L 6-3
Sunday, May 12
vs. LSU*: W 4-3
Thursday, May 16
at Auburn*: L 4-2
Friday, May 17
at Auburn*: L 12-11
Saturday, May 18
at Auburn*: W 12-5
Tuesday, May 21
vs. South Carolina#: L 10-5
Friday, May 31
vs. UCF^
Alabama baseball roster
The Crimson Tide feature All-SEC first-team shortstop Justin Lebron, who also made the all-freshman and all-defensive teams. Pitcher Zane Adams also made the all-freshman team.
