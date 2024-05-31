UCF-Alabama score updates: Live from 2024 NCAA baseball tournament Tallahassee Regional

UCF takes on Alabama to start their weekend at the Tallahassee Regional in the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament.

Central Florida (35-19, 14-15 in Big 12) reached the Big 12 tournament semifinals, while the Crimson Tide (33-22, 13-17 in SEC) finished third in the SEC regular-season standings. The winner plays Florida State in the winners' bracket Saturday evening after the Seminoles' win earlier Friday, while the loser faces an elimination game against Stetson on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are led by first-year coaches in Rich Wallace for the Knights and Rob Vaughn for the Tide. Tonight's probable starters are Ben Vespi (4-3, 4.44 ERA) for UCF and Greg Farone (5-3, 4.46 ERA) for Alabama. The Knights could also opt for All-Big 12 righthander Dom Stagliano (3-4, 3.73 ERA) or redshirt junior Wiley Hartley (3-3, 5.73 ERA).

What time is the UCF-Alabama game today in NCAA tournament?

When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 31

Where: Dick Howser Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

TV: This game will not air on traditional TV.

Streaming: ESPN+ ($10.99 per month)

First pitch for UCF vs. Alabama in the NCAA baseball tournament is set for 6 p.m. Friday, May 31 from Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. The game can be watched only via streaming on ESPN+.

Game 1: Florida State 7, Stetson 2

Game 2: UCF vs. Alabama, 6 p.m. Friday, ESPN+

Game 3: Stetson vs. Game 2 loser, noon Saturday, TV TBA

Game 4: Florida State vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m. Saturday, TV TBA

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, noon Sunday, TV TBA

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m. Sunday, TV TBA

Game 7 (if necessary): Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, Monday, time and TV TBA

Here's a look at UCF's most recent games:

Date Opponent Friday, May 10 vs. Texas*: L 6-3 Saturday, May 11 vs. Texas*: W 5-4 Sunday, May 12 vs. Texas*: L 10-7 Thursday, May 16 at Baylor*: W 6-4 Friday, May 17 at Baylor*: L 4-2 Saturday, May 18 at Baylor*: W 10-8 Tuesday, May 21 vs. Cincinnati#: W 6-5 Thursday, May 23 vs. Oklahoma State#: W 7-6 Friday, May 24 vs. Oklahoma State#: L 10-1 Friday, May 31 vs. Alabama^

UCF features pitcher Dom Stagliano, who made the All-Big 12 second team. The Knights also had five All-Big 12 honorable mentions: pitcher Dominic Castellano, pitcher Chase Centala, pitcher Kyle Kramer, catcher Danny Neri and outfielder Matt Prevesk.

Here's a look at Alabama's most recent games:

Date Opponent Tuesday, May 7 vs. Troy: W 7-6 Friday, May 10 vs. LSU*: W 8-7 Saturday, May 11 vs. LSU*: L 6-3 Sunday, May 12 vs. LSU*: W 4-3 Thursday, May 16 at Auburn*: L 4-2 Friday, May 17 at Auburn*: L 12-11 Saturday, May 18 at Auburn*: W 12-5 Tuesday, May 21 vs. South Carolina#: L 10-5 Friday, May 31 vs. UCF^

The Crimson Tide feature All-SEC first-team shortstop Justin Lebron, who also made the all-freshman and all-defensive teams. Pitcher Zane Adams also made the all-freshman team.

