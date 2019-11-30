UC Santa Barbara holds off Grambling 67-58

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) -- JaQuori McLaughlin scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting to help UC Santa Barbara beat Grambling 67-58 on Friday night.

McLaughlin had six rebounds, five assists and three steals, and Matt Freeman added 12 points for the Gauchos (4-3).

UC Santa Barbara led by 10 at halftime and went on a 15-4 run to open the second half with a 42-21 lead by the first media timeout. The Tigers (3-4) answered with a 10-0 run and closed the deficit to six points three times in the final two minutes.

Ivy Smith Jr. led Grambling with 20 points and Devante Jackson added 11 points.

