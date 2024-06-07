UC San Diego surfer seeks second national title

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Nearly every morning, Makena Burke loads up her board on her e-bike and heads for the surf to not only catch waves, but to perfect them.

“When I’m on the wave, it’s this meditative state where I’m only thinking about what’s in front of you and sensing what’s around you,” Burke said. “And then the second I get off the wave, I’m thinking through what I did and maybe what I can do better on the next one, so it’s a continual chase to try to catch a better one and hope to improve on the last one.”

That strategy has served her well. The University California, San Diego junior has won the National Scholastic Surfing Association California state title for college surfers each of the past three years, and won a national championship her freshman year and finished runner up at nationals as a sophomore.

“It’s been pretty amazing,” Burke said. “In surfing you lose a lot more than you win, so whenever I win, I definitely try to soak it up.”

As a surfer on the rise, Burke has joined O’Neill’s Women of the Wave campaign, where she hopes to inspire other girls and women to paddle out.

“One of the biggest parts of my career has been being awarded the surf scholarship from the UCSD surf team,” Burke said. “I think it’s a huge statement that they were able to give that to a female and I just hope I can inspire the future generation to realize they can do both school and surfing.”

In her first three years at UCSD, Burke has a 3.9 GPA in her major of human biology.

And while she wouldn’t mind trying to go pro in surfing, her true goal is to become a dentist.

“My ideal scenario is to graduate and then get into dental school,” Burke said. “I hope I can pursue competitive surfing for a year, just fully commit to it, and see where that takes me, but I am also going to secure my future and I have this amazing passion for dentistry and I love doing that and I hope it all works out because my perspective is, ‘Why not do both? Who says you can’t do both?’ So I’m going to do my best to try to do both.”

Until then, she will focus on finishing strong at UCSD, both in the classroom and in the surf, where she hopes to capture her second national championship June 14 at Dana Point.

