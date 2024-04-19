UC San Diego scorer Bryce Pope transfers to USC, Eric Musselman

Eric Musselman has landed a high-scoring transfer portal prospect at USC. Bryce Pope, a 6-foot-3 guard from Torrey Pines High School in San Diego who averaged 18.6 points per game and was a first team All-Big West selection, has transferred from UC San Diego to USC.

Entering the portal, Pope had offers from a ton of college squads, including Texas, N.C. State, Creighton, Florida State, Louisville, UCLA, USC, Arkansas, LSU, Seton Hall, Maryland, Stanford, California, Virginia Tech and Notre Dame, among many others.

Per ESPN, Pope appeared in all 33 games. He averaged 35.6 minutes, 18.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steals per contest, while hitting on 41.8 percent from the field, 33.2 percent from beyond the arc, and 81.7 percent from the free-throw line.

Musselman still has a lot of roster spots to fill, but it is clear that he is showing he values offense on his roster. Musselman wants to win, but also entertain. Playing an attractive style of ball will lure recruits to USC, given that crosstown rival UCLA plays a grind-it-out style under defense-first coach Mick Cronin.

