UC Riverside shocks Arizona State on buzzer-beater from beyond half court

UC Riverside players celebrate a buzzer-beater against Arizona State by Highlanders forward J.P. Moorman II (1). (Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports)

This is ... November? The men's college basketball season is just a few days old, but fans may have already seen the buzzer-beater of the season. UC Riverside stunned Arizona State on Thursday on a buzzer-beater from well beyond half court.

Both teams traded blows during the back-and-forth contest. UC Riverside claimed the largest lead of the first half, just 6 points, but trailed at halftime 34-32. The second half followed the same template, with the lead never growing larger than 5.

With just 1:44 left, the contest was tied at 63. After a few failed possessions, Arizona State's Luther Muhammad drove to the basket to give the team a 2-point lead with under 2 seconds left. That left UC Riverside with 1.7 seconds to make something special happen.

J.P. Moorman II delivered.

Moorman caught the ball near UC Riverside's 3-point line. He took one dribble and then lofted up a prayer. Amazingly, the ball went it. UC Riverside stormed the court to celebrate. Officials checked the replay, and confirmed Moorman got rid of the ball before the clock hit zero. UC Riverside somehow won the contest 66-65.

UC Riverside is 1-1 following the buzzer-beater. The team lost its first game of the season against San Diego State on Tuesday.

Arizona State fell to 1-1 with the loss. The team defeated Portland during its first game of the season Tuesday.