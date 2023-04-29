UC hoops gets commit from Butler transfer Simas Lukosius

Simas Lukosius transfer to UC from Butler for basketball.

The University of Cincinnati men’s basketball team got a boost in its endeavor to replace the scoring of Landers Nolley II when Butler guard/forward Simas Lukosius committed to the Bearcats just before noon on Saturday.

The 6-foot-7, 225-pound shooter from Lithuania was the second-leading scorer for coach Thad Matta’s Bulldogs last season at 11.6 points per game. He also pulled down four rebounds per game, averaged 2.9 assists, shot 37.8% from the perimeter, 43% from the field and 80% from the line.

Butler guard Simas Lukosius was the second-leading scorer for the Bulldogs with 11.6 points per game. He also averaged four rebounds and 2.9 assists while shooting 37.8% from three-point range.

He had a career-high game In January against Villanova with 28 points. Lukosius started all 33 games for Butler as a sophomore and appeared in 32 of 33 as a freshman. That season, he scored 27 points against Xavier in the Big East tournament.

This past season, he had 12 points and three rebounds on 5-of-10 shooting vs. the Musketeers at Bulter (2-for-3 on 3-pointers) on Feb. 10. On March 4 at the Cintas Center, Xavier held him to 1-for 7 from behind the arc and he finished with nine points and three boards. In his last game for Butler March 8 in the Big East tournament, he scored 23 points against St. John’s.

Lukosius scored in double figures for the Bulldogs 20 times this past season. Among his other portal visits were Oklahoma State and BYU who will compete with UC in the upcoming Big 12 campaign.

Lukosius comes from a basketball family with an older brother that played in international competition and a father who’s been a pro coach in Kuwait, Lithuania, Russia, Lebanon, Germany and Bahrain.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Wes Miller's UC Bearcats get Butler transfer/shooter Simas Lukosius