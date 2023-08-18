UC football's Higher Ground camp comes ends, as does Chuck Hail's 25-year run as director.

WEST HARRISON, Indiana – Chuck Hail and his wife Brenda, have been on hand for all 25 University of Cincinnati training camps at Higher Ground. It began in 1999 and many Bearcats compared it to something Bear Bryant may have directed with his notorious Texas A&M "Junction Boys".

One of the more important athletic transactions in the history of the Cincinnati Bearcats was sealed on an Indiana field. It was done not with a contract, but a handshake from former athletic director Bob Goin.

"We stood out in the middle of the weed patch and said, 'If you'll do this, we'll do this' and it worked," Hail said.

In the early days of Camp Higher Ground the field was brown and hard and the current massive dining hall had yet to be built. UC football has held training camp there since 1999.

While Hail will still appear on UC's sidelines periodically, his duties as Higher Ground's caretaker came to an end with this 2023 silver anniversary finale.

At 74 and married 54 years to Brenda, he says it's time to move on, but spent the early morning of UC's final day of camp moving dirt with heavy machinery.

"I'm older than dirt but can still move dirt," Hail said.

Chuck Hail and his wife Brenda have served up breakfast, lunch, dinner, smiles and open fields for the University of Cincinnati's football team for 25 years.

The camp flourished when former UC coach Minter wanted to go off-campus, though Hail wasn't sure he'd see the Bearcats back after the first season on fields featuring more dirt than grass.

"They came back the second year and Mr. Goin got to talking about a turf field," Hail said. "One thing led to another and it just continued to grow and it worked. If we had a small part in that, man that's awesome!"

Chuck and Brenda Hail have been running the Higher Ground Conference and Retreat Center since 1996 and have hosted UC's football team each August for the past 25 years. The Hails are retiring from the yearly responsiblity but will maintain their season tickets.

Some of the seven coaches that have used Higher Ground were initially not sold. Most were convinced by the experience with nature just shy of 30 miles from UC's urban campus.

Rick Minter

Part of Higher Ground's appeal is the food and the team is treated to an evening snack. Hail would sit with Minter and the players and came away impressed at how the conversation would deviate from football.

"Literally, he would talk to them about life," Hail said. "He'd say football is great but are you preparing yourself for what real life is? He's been back two or three times and we've developed a friendship."

An early shot of Camp Higher Ground prior to the turf field being installed. One hard field with little grass has been replaced by two turf fields in the past 25 years.

Mark Dantonio

Hail remembers Dantonio taking the UC job after being Ohio State's defensive coordinator and telling the press that he would do something for his daughters. Then the stone-faced coach broke a smile.

Most will vouch for Dantonio's kindness.

"In the old dining hall after a meal, he would get in the dish room and clean dishes," Hail said. "Then he would assign different players to be part of it."

Brian Kelly

Hail recalls Kelly coming to Cincinnati and saying he'd never been to the camp and didn't see any reason to do it. He did agree to try it for 10 days.

"Brian Kelly came to me on Wednesday of the very first week and said, 'Is there a problem if we take this to two weeks?'" Hail said. "By the end of camp, he said, 'I have a more cohesive football team right now than I've ever had by the end of a year. I've never experienced anything like this!'"

Brian Kelly initially didn't want to use Camp Higher Ground, but was later sold on it during his time at UC. In 2010, he tried to secure it for his Notre Dame squad.

Butch Jones

Jones was known for using a megaphone so it was never a secret when a Bearcat had failed. Charts were kept and players had to repeat how many times they had let their team down with a corresponding number of up-downs.

"He had a little cart with speakers with the crying baby," Hail said of the noises Jones would import. "Where he found that I have no idea!"

Jones later impressed Hail when he left for Tennessee. Specifically, it was for the endorsement he gave the facilities to the Knoxville press.

"A reporter asked him, 'What do you need to do to turn the Tennessee program around?'" Hail said. "His answer was, 'I need a place like Higher Ground!'"

Tommy Tuberville

The current Alabama Senator famously told a UC heckler to "get a job" after a frustrating Bearcat loss. At Higher Ground, Hail remembers some good-natured heckling from Tuberville who would often ask him in the pre-breakfast hours, "Are you going to do anything today?"

Said Hail, "Tommy Tuberville won a national championship (part of three with the Miami Hurricanes plus a 13-0 season as Auburn head coach in 2004) and said it was the greatest experience he'd ever had his first year out here."

Luke Fickell

Hail once did an interview making light of the Ohio State Buckeyes, Fickell's alma mater. In essence, he would like to see the day the Bearcats can defeat the Buckeyes.

"We had to get a minister, a priest, a chamon and a rabbi to exorcise those Ohio State demons out of him!" Hail said.

Luke Fickell spent five training camps at Higher Ground while at UC before departing for Wisconsin.

Scott Satterfield

Satterfield saw plenty of green during his days at Appalachian State in scenic Boone, North Carolina. However, he had never taken a team to camp.

"He said he absolutely loved it out here," Hail said.

UC Bearcats Head Coach Scott Satterfield trains the team at the Bearcats Fall Camp at Higher Ground in Indiana on Friday August 11, 2023.

At the end of the final practice, Satterfield said, "I think that was a 100% success. I see why so many coaches before have loved it. You know what? The guys love it. They'll talk bad but deep down, they love it. They love what it does for the team."

Hail loves what it has done for Higher Ground, which by the way will add new turf to the second practice field and a new entrance for 2024.

