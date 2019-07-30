UC Davis, Washington set first-ever meeting

(STATS) - UC Davis and Washington will meet for the first time on Sept. 6, 2025 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, the two schools announced Tuesday.

Like UC Davis coach Dan Hawkins, Washington's Chris Petersen is a graduate of UC Davis. Peterson was Hawkins' offensive coordinator at Boise State from 2001-05 and succeeded him after Hawkins left to take over at Colorado.

UC Davis is 1-5 against Pac-12 teams since joining Division I. The Big Sky program also will open the 2019 season against Cal and take on USC in 2021.