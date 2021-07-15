UC Davis suspends varsity baseball team, places coaches on administrative leave

Jul. 15—UC Davis has learned of allegations of misconduct involving its varsity baseball team.

According to a news release today (Wednesday), the UC Davis Office of Compliance and Policy is investigating these allegations, and the entire baseball program has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of this review. In addition, the baseball coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave, the release stated.

The review is expected to last for the first couple months of the fall quarter. At this time, administration said, it is too early to know definitively when team activities, including practice, may start. Confidential resources are available to help affected members of the campus community. These resources are available by visiting https://bit.ly/3ifyqwX and https://ombuds.ucdavis.edu.