UC Davis Coaches Tour stops in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – UC Davis is in the midst of taking its coaches on a road trip. They are visiting cities throughout the state of California during a month-long period from mid-May through mid-June.

On Thursday, they spent about 90 minutes at Sutter Club in downtown Sacramento.

“You know, what we’re trying to do is just get out in the community right now,” said head football coach Tim Plough. “And just try to rally more people to get involved and be part of an exciting program.”

On Thursday, Plough was joined in Sacramento by Jim Les (men’s basketball), Tommy Nicholson (baseball) and Tracy Joyner (women’s soccer).

“I think this year we had 115,000 applicants for 6,500 spots. We are the fifth-most applied-to school in country. That is where I get to work,” said Les. “And I love that our guys, our basketball players, get to use their skillset of being really good basketball players to transform their life and their future.”

The Coaches Tour has already made stops in southern California: Pasadena, Irvine and San Diego. On Tuesday, it will visit Petaluma.

