UC Davis to become USC's first FCS opponent

(STATS) - UC Davis will become USC's first-ever FCS opponent when they square off on Sept. 4, 2021 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

USC, along with rivals UCLA and Notre Dame, are the only FBS schools which have not played against an FCS team since the Division I split in 1978.

"That USC agreed to play UC Davis as its first-ever FCS opponent signifies the respect they have for our team and university," UC Davis athletic director Kevin Blue said in announcing the matchup Friday. "It is deserved recognition of the upward trajectory of our football program under the guidance of Coach (Dan) Hawkins."

UC Davis is 1-5 all-time against Pac-12 squads. It will open the 2019 season at Cal on Aug. 31.

The Aggies went 10-3 last season, earning a share of the Big Sky title and advancing to the FCS playoffs for the first time. Hawkins received the STATS FCS Eddie Robinson Award as the national coach of the year.