Here’s what UC coach Scott Satterfield has to say about new Browns DT Jowon Briggs

Selecting him with the 243rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns reached their hand just south of Cleveland to select Cincinnati defensive tackle Jowon Briggs. And after the Browns drafted him, Cincinnati head coach Scott Satterfield had some high praise for the defensive tackle:

“I’m excited for Jowon and his family to realize his dream of playing in the NFL. I fully expect him to make an impact with the Cleveland Browns because he has already carried himself like a pro for years. He has an outstanding work ethic and was a great leader for us. He’s also one of the strongest players I’ve ever been around. I look forward to watching him play on Sundays.”

The attitude and leadership of Briggs has already been singled out by Browns’ brass as well, as Briggs wrote the organization a text of gratitude after he visited Cleveland during the predraft circuit. That has now been resounded from Satterfield as well.

Off the field, the Browns got a good one. Briggs is going to work hard to make sure they get a good one on the field as well.

