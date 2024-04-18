UC Cheer secures 10th place finish at NAIA Nationals

Apr. 17—YPSILANTI, Michigan — The Cumberlands cheerleading team achieved a total score of 86.75 to secure a 10th place finish at the NAIA National Championships last month.

"I am really happy and proud of our team," said Head Coach R.J. Conroy. "We left it all out on the mat and had two great routines with zero deductions. Now onto Daytona."

The Patriots entered the day in tenth place after scoring an 86.10 in the preliminary round which counted for 25% of the total score. UC achieved an 86.97 in the final round, accounting for the remaining 75% of the total score.

To go along with the scores, the Pats put together a pair of clean performances leading to no deductions for UC in both the preliminary and final rounds.

These two scores combined with no deductions cemented UC's total score of 86.75 to secure the tenth-place finish.

St. Ambrose placed first overall with a total score of 97.28, while Xavier (96.91) and Oklahoma City (95.91) round out the top-three. Georgetown was the only other Mid-South Conference team represented in the field, placing 13th with a total score of 84.70.