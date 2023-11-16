UC Bearcats won't be there but Big 12 title game joins forces with WWE Dec. 2

University of Cincinnati Bearcat football is out of the running for the 2023 Big 12 title game, but had they made it they would have seen a sports entrainment spectacular show.

Thursday, the Big 12 Conference announced a collaboration with WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, for the upcoming 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship on Saturday, December 2, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Scott Satterfield's Bearcats were there for Big 12 Media Days in July but will have to watch this year's event from afar.

A battle for the Big 12 belt

Through the new partnership, the Big 12 and WWE will introduce a custom-made championship title belt for this year's Big 12 Football Championship Most Outstanding Player, presented on-field at the conclusion of the game by a WWE Superstar. Additionally, a co-branded WWE x Big 12 logo will be featured throughout the venue and on the field.

Throughout the week leading up to the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship and the game itself, WWE Superstars will be prominently featured and integrated. In addition to the championship title belt presentation, select WWE Superstars will participate in a Big 12 Conference community event, pre-game hospitality events and the game's official coin toss.

"WWE is a global brand that connects with a wide array of audiences," Commissioner Brett Yormark said. "With this partnership, we will integrate WWE and its brand power into one of the Conference's biggest moments, further strengthening the bridge between sports and entertainment throughout the Big 12."

Said WWE President Nick Khan, "Brett and his team at the Big 12 have turbocharged the conference through innovative media rights deals and commercial partnerships, constantly exploring new ways to grow the conference's reach and influence. We're excited to partner with them and help amplify the Big 12 Championship."

UC offensive lineman Cam Jones has an NIL deal with the WWE should his football career end. PROVIDED

You could see a Bearcat off the top rope in future years

Prior to this season, 6-8, 330-pound Bearcat offensive lineman Cam Jones signed an NIL deal with the WWE. An outdoorsman from Knott County, Kentucky, Jones came to UC as a quarterback before being moved to tight end and eventually offensive line.

Jones was one of 15 college athletes given NIL deals and was flown to Orlando by Paul Levesque, better known as "Triple H" to wrestling aficionados as a 14-time champion and now WWE's Chief Content Officer.

"Growing up as a kid I watched WWE every Monday night and I think Smackdown was on Fridays," Jones said last March. "Me and my parents would always watch it. I grew up a huge fan of it, so it's a pretty cool opportunity. My dad took me to a Monday Night Raw one time."

'Fansville' meets the Royal Rumble

The Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship game airs live on December 2 at 12 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CT on ABC. Additional entertainment enhancements for the 2023 Dr Pepper Big 12 Football Championship will be announced at a later date. Grammy-award-winning artist and hip-hop icon Nelly will be performing during the first-ever Football Championship Halftime Show. Tickets to the 2023 Dr. Pepper Big 12 Championship are available to purchase online via SeatGeek at https://big12.us/3i564VW.

