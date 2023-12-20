UC Bearcats basketball merry, sometimes rusty against Merrimack in win No. 9

It was Tuesday night therapy for University of Cincinnati basketball as they followed a difficult loss to a nearby rival with a rebound win over Merrimack of the Northeast Conference, 65-49.

Vikor Lakhin led the Bearcats with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Simas Lukošius had 11 making all three of his treys. In his first minutes at Fifth Third Arena, 6-11 transfer Jamille Reynolds had seven points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

The 65 points is a season-low for UC, three off the last low set on Saturday vs. Dayton. Likewise, Merrimack's 49 points was their lowest total since scoring just 52 at Ohio State.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller watches from the sideline in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Merrimack Warriors and the Cincinnati Bearcats at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. The Bearcats won 65-49.

Though lopsided, it wasn't extremely high on style points as UC appeared prime to run away with the game several times but the Merrimack zone forced them into miscues. UC dominated the backboards and in points off turnovers as they upped their record to 9-2. Merrimack drops to 5-7.

The Bearcats were dominant on the boards 45-25 and outscored the Warriors 28-4 on turnovers. Merrimack's top scorer was Jordan Derkack with 18 points.

Another Quad 4 W

Merrimack entered the game at No. 197 in the NCAA NET rankings, making it yet another Quadrant 4 victory for the Bearcats who are roughly two weeks away from facing Quadrant 1 opponents night in and night out in the Big 12.

No Bandaogo, Fredrick for Bearcats

Both were nursing injuries from the Dayton loss. Bandaogo tweaked his back early in the game but still finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Fredrick's minutes were limited in the second half assumably from his injury.

Feed the post

The Bearcats took a 3-2 lead on an Ody Oguama free throw less than three minutes into the game and never trailed. They quickly fed the post on this night with Lakhin collecting three baby hooks before the first media timeout. With Bandaogo out, Jamille Reynolds subbed in for Lakhin and got his first Bearcat jam from a nice Jizzle James feed.

Not to be outdone, Day Day Thomas lobbed for Oguama, then James came back and lobbed for a Lakhin dunk. There were more lobs than a senior citizen tennis match for a few minutes.

Halftime low

UC led at the break 27-17 but scored just two points in the final 5:10 of the half. Still, the 17 points by Merrimack were a season low and their lowest halftime total since being held to 20 by Vermont in their season opener. Of note, Merrimack only trailed Ohio State 35-29 at half Nov. 15 and led Florida 31-30 on Dec. 5.

Second verse, same as the first

Oguama broke a six-plus minute drought about a minute into the second half and the Bearcats extended their lead to 15 minutes by the first media timeout. Much like the first half, UC would lead by as many as 17. but the Warriors twice cut it down to less than 10 points with Jordan Derkack making it a 7-point game with under six minutes left.

Day Day awakens

Day Day Thomas gave UC breathing room after the lead was 49-42 by scoring the next seven points. They were his first of the game and would be the only seven he would score. Merrimack shot 9-of-27 on 3-pointers to UC's 5-for-12.

Next game

The Bearcats are back home to start the Friday, Dec. 22 holiday weekend hosting the Stetson Hatters.

UC women at Fifth Third Arena

Katrina Merriweather's Bearcats host Siena Thursday at 1 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 takeaways from a Cincinnati Bearcat basketball win over Merrimack