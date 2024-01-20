UC Bearcats basketball has an interesting streak in overtime games dating back 30 years

There may have been more reason to celebrate than an upset of 19th-ranked Texas Christian University Tuesday night as University of Cincinnati fans stormed the court at Fifth Third Arena.

Not only was it the first home Big 12 win for the Cincinnati Bearcats, but as ESPN college basketball insider Jeff Borzello pointed out it extended a winning streak that would be tough for any team to duplicate.

The 81-77 thriller with an extra period was UC's 12th straight overtime win against a ranked team, the longest streak in Associated Press poll history.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) celebrates as UC knocks off No. 19 TCU Tuesday night.

Weirdest/wildest stat I saw tonight from @ESPNStatsInfo: Cincinnati hasn't lost an overtime game against a ranked opponent since 1994. Tonight was the Bearcats' 12th straight overtime win against a ranked team, the longest streak in AP poll history by a wide margin. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 17, 2024

Who was the last ranked team to beat UC men's basketball in overtime?

Here's the punch line: Xavier.

On Jan. 19, 1994, the 22nd-ranked Musketeers took down No. 19 UC at Cincinnati Gardens in overtime, 82-76. Veterans may remember that game for the infamous "no handshake" controversy. Then-coach Bob Huggins, furious that Xavier's staff yelled at him, refused to shake Musketeers coach Pete Gillen's hand.

"I'm not phony," Huggins said then. "If their bench is going to yell things at me during the game, that's their business. I'm not going to shake hands and pretend everything is alright."

Gillen stormed off red as a beet and said he would have shaken hands had they lost. As it turns out, it was Gillen's last Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout as he would leave for Providence. For the record, both coaches claim the incident is in the past and have since mended fences.

How is the 1994 season significant for UC men's basketball?

Come Monday, UC will have played six straight ranked teams in the Big 12 as BYU was 12th (win), Texas 25th (loss), Baylor 14th (loss), TCU 19th (win), Oklahoma 15th (played Saturday) and Kansas 3rd (heading into Monday night).

The Bearcats have not faced six straight ranked opponents since a run between Feb. 5-20 in 1994. They lost to Gene Bartow's 17th-ranked UAB Blazers in Birmingham, then to Kevin O'Neill's No. 22 Marquette squad Feb. 10 at home. Three days later, they beat the still-No. 22 Warriors in double overtime in Milwaukee. On Feb. 16, UC was No. 23 and beat Charlie Spoonhour's No. 18 Saint Louis team at then-Shoemaker Center. Four days later they lost the neutral site 7-Up Shootout to No. 19 California. Finally, on Feb. 23, the Billikens were ranked 19th and beat the Bearcats in Saint Louis.

UC would go 22-10 that season with four of those losses in that stretch. They won three straight to win the Great Midwest tournament but lost in the NCAA West Regional to No. 25 Wisconsin. That was the only season of Dontonio Wingfield and the first season of Damon Flint.

How can UC men's basketball pick up Quad 1 wins?

With eight Big 12 teams currently in the Top 25 and every team a threat, UC will have ample opportunities to pick up Quadrant 1 wins. Currently, they have two with the road victory at BYU and the home win over TCU, with narrow misses against Texas and at Baylor.

In determining NCAA selections, a Quadrant 1 win is desirable. Here are the differences:

Quadrant 1: Home games vs. RPI teams ranked in the top 30; neutral games vs. 1-50; away games vs. 1-75.

Quadrant 2 : Home vs. 31-75 teams; neutral vs. 51-100; away vs. 76-135.

Quadrant 3: Home vs. 76-160 teams; neutral vs. 101-200; away vs. 136-240.

Quadrant 4: Home vs. 161-plus teams; neutral vs. 201-plus; away vs. 241-plus

Based on current NCAA NET numbers, upcoming games against Oklahoma (2 games), Kansas, Texas Tech, Houston (2 games), Iowa State and TCU would be Quad I opportunities. If the University of Central Florida were to make the top 75, UC's road game in Orlando would also be a Quad 1. The Bearcat home game with Kansas State March 2 currently falls in the Quad 2 category and the home date with UCF Jan. 27 could be a Quad 2 or 3 depending on how the Knights fare.

The home game with Oklahoma State Feb. 21 is in the Quad 3 range, while UC's away game at West Virginia is a Quad 3 chance. Based on today's numbers, Senior Day at home vs. the Mountaineers appears to be a Quad 4 game.

How many games have the 2024 UC men's basketball team had all its scholarship players available?

In 16 games entering Saturday, UC has played just one with all of its scholarship players. That was the Dec. 16 loss to Dayton at the Heritage Bank Center, which was also the first game senior transfer Jamille Reynolds was eligible. To begin the season both Reynolds and senior transfer Aziz Bandaogo weren't eligible as the NCAA heard their appeals.

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55), left, speaks with Cincinnati Bearcats forward Jamille Reynolds (13) early in the season. UC has only had Bandaogo for half of their 16 games and Reynolds for seven due to eligibility issues and injury.

Bandaogo's waiver claim was granted Nov. 20, allowing him to debut in the Georgia Tech win two days later. During the Dayton loss, he injured his back and missed three straight non-conference games. The same ailment caused him to miss the recent game at No. 14 Baylor.

Grad student transfer C.J. Fredrick played the first 10 games, but also was injured vs. Dayton, aggravating a previous hamstring issue. He returned against Stetson Dec. 21 after missing one game but hasn't played since. Fredrick did shoot before the game vs. No. 19 TCU and has begun running again.

Junior Simas Lukošius was held out of the Florida Gulf Coast win, then missed the game vs. Stetson after being struck by a car as a pedestrian crossing at Jefferson and Corry. He has started in place of Fredrick outside of the game missed on Dec. 22.

Considering two starters were injured while playing Dayton, the Bearcats have truly not had a full-capacity, healthy contest.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bearcat men's basketball has many Quad 1 win opportunities