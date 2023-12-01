UC Bearcat basketball player Simas Lukosius struck by a vehicle Thursday

University of Cincinnati Bearcat basketball transfer Simas Lukosiuš was involved in a pedestrian accident on Jefferson Avenue near campus Thursday.

UC coach Wes Miller revealed the news on his weekly radio show on WLW-AM (700) and was actually late to the show because of the incident.

Miller said Lukosiuš has a leg bruise and left him with Bearcat Senior Associate AD/Head basketball athletic trainer Bob Mangine. From conversations with UC it appears Lukosiuš will be OK and he will be re-evaluated in the morning.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Simas Lukosius (41) hits a 3-pointer as Northern Kentucky Norse guard Marques Warrick (3) guard him in the second half of the NCAA basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Northern Kentucky Norse at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

No official determination has been made for his playing status for the Sunday Florida Gulf Coast game, but it's believed his injuries aren't serious. Lukosiuš also rolled an ankle at the end of the Howard game Tuesday night.

UC won that game 86-81 in overtime but only hit a trio of 3-pointers, all by Lukosiuš.

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound junior from Lithuania transferred to UC from Butler in April. He's averaging 8.7 points per game and matched his season-high Tuesday night in Washington D.C. vs. Howard.

The Enquirer and the University of Cincinnati await a police report on the incident.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: UC Bearcat Simas Lukosius was hit by a vehicle but should be fine