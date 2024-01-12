UC basketball vs. Baylor: How to watch Saturday's Big 12 game on TV

The University of Cincinnati men's basketball team travels to Waco, Texas, this weekend for their third Big 12 game.

Cincinnati (12-3) will play Baylor University (13-2) on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET.

The Bearcats fell 74-73 to the Texas Longhorns on Tuesday at Fifth Third Arena. Here's how to watch UC's third conference game on TV as they take on the Baylor Bears.

UC vs. Baylor start time

Date: Saturday, Jan. 13.

Time: 8 p.m. ET.

What channel is UC vs. Baylor basketball?

TV: ESPN.

Stream: Fubo (free trial), Sling TV.

Cincinnati vs. Baylor will air on ESPN. Listen to the game on the radio on 700 WLW-AM.

Streaming options for the game include Sling TV and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: How to watch Cincinnati Bearcats basketball vs. Baylor University