Uber banned NBA forward Garrett Temple and he has no clue why

Sacramento Kings forward Garrett Temple was banned from using Uber. (AP Photo)

Garrett Temple thumbed through his phone Friday and landed on a particular app. He was unable to use said app. That app was Uber.

The Sacramento Kings forward and vice president of the National Basketball Players Association said he found out he was deactivated from his account two years ago without warning. So on Friday, he attempted to reactivate the account.

His attempt failed.

For some unknown reason @Uber deactivates my account without any warning about 2 yrs ago. When I tried to reactivite it today, they send me this lol. I have NO CLUE what I did or didn’t do. @Lyft we gotta get y’all EVERYWHERE!!! #teamlyft pic.twitter.com/swaIG0RUXG — Garrett Temple (@GTemp17) June 8, 2018





“For some unknown reason @Uber deactivates my account without any warning,” Temple tweeted. “When I tried to reactivate it today, they send me this lol.”

Temple said he had “no clue” what he did or did not do to deserve the deactivation. He also put his support behind Lyft.

This past year — his eighth season in the NBA — the 32-year-old averaged 8.4 points per game and 2.3 rebounds per game. Not to mention, he served his second of a three-year term as National Basketball Players Association vice president.

Temple’s involvement as a mentor for students at Sacramento High School helped him earn that honor. So, too, did awards like this past year’s Oscar Robertson Triple-Double Award with the Sacramento Kings, an award given to the player who excels “both on and off the court influence in leadership, sportsmanship, all-round game, community service and family.”

