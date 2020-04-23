UAPB removes 'interim' from coach Gamble

(Stats Perform) - Arkansas-Pine Bluff named Charles "Doc" Gamble as its football coach on Thursday, removing the interim tag that he was given over two months ago.

Gamble, a first-time head coach and the 21st in UAPB history, served the last two seasons on Cedric Thomas' staff as the Golden Lions' assistant head coach and quarterbacks coach. Thomas relinquished his post on Feb. 17 to become a Southern Mississippi assistant.

"We are excited to officially name Doc Gamble as our head football coach," athletic director Chris Peterson said. "He has played an integral role in the growth and improvement of our program in recent years and it was important for us to keep that momentum going. Doc is ready for this next step in his career, and we are confident he will continue the ascension of our program to become a consistent SWAC contender."

UAPB, which went 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the SWAC last season, is expected to return a veteran squad.