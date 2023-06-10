UAH transfer Chaney Johnson picks up NSWA Small College Athlete of the Year acknowledgement

Former UAH basketball player Chaney Johnson was named ASWA Small College Athlete of the Year. Johnson has transferred to Auburn for his final two seasons of eligibility.

An AL.com article written by Mark McCarter dove into Johnson’s journey as a collegiate athlete and everything that led to him earning this achievement.

McCarter includes part of a scouting report from a camp Johnson attended when he was a prospect.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“A 6′0 145lb 2020 prospect from our Fall 2018 ATL camp,” the report said on Johnson. “College coaches on camp staff identified Chaney as having scholarship potential.”

Johnson ended up earning a partial scholarship to UAH and grew into a dominant 6-foot-7 player who earned the opportunity to play for the Tigers.

The Alabaster, Alabama native led the Chargers to their seventh trip to the NCAA Division II South Regional Finals in program history and was recognized as Gulf South Conference Player of the Year along the way.

The article included a statement from UAH coach John Shulman on the impact Johnson had.

Advertisement

“Chaney gave us an edge. He was different,” Shulman said. “He was different from everybody in the league. He didn’t come here different. He came here a 6-foot-4 skinny guy, but he had a belief, and we had belief in him, and he ended up 6-foot-7 and a man-child. His development is what it’s supposed to be in college. You get bigger and stronger and learn from the older guys. He always had one thing. He always had a work ethic, and work ethic made him the player he is today.”

The article also included some thoughts from Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.

“The perfect example of the great American dream,” Auburn coach Bruce Pearl called Johnson’s journey. “He will have the opportunity to impact our team right away. Auburn Basketball just got better.”

Johnson led UAH in points per game this season averaging 15.9 and rebounds per game averaging 6.6.

Advertisement

Contact/Follow us @TheAuburnWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Auburn news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Daniel on Twitter @DanielJLocke

More Basketball!

JUCO forward Addarin Scott commits to Auburn DeWanna Bonner's career night helps Sun hand Aces their first loss of the season Auburn is still one of Labaron Philon's 'top choices' despite decommitment

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire