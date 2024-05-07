UAH softball selected to NCAA Tournament for 21st straight season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The field of 64 teams for the upcoming NCAA Division II Softball Tournament has been announced and the UAH Chargers have once again earned a spot.

The Lady Chargers earned the program’s 21st consecutive berth as the No. 6 seed in the South Region. The Chargers have now made the NCAA tournament 26 times overall in the program’s 29-year history.

UAH’s opening matchup in the NCAA tournament is slated for Thursday, May 9 against No. 3 seed Tampa at the South 2 Regional on the campus of No. 2 seed Mississippi College. West Alabama will also compete as the No. 7 seed taking on the Choctaws.

UAH and UT will have the opening game of the South 2 Regional on Thursday at 2:30 p.m., followed by UWA and MC at 5 p.m.

In the South 1 Regional, No. 1 seed Auburn Montgomery will host No. 4 seed Nova Southeastern, No. 5 seed Saint Leo and No. 8 seed Spring Hill.

Following the conclusion of the two double-elimination tournaments, the two winners will face next week in the in the South Super Regional to determine the South’s representative at the 2024 NCAA Division II Softball National Championship.

