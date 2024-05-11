UAH softball’s season comes to an end in NCAA tournament

(WHNT) — The UAH softball team’s run at the 2024 NCAA Division II South 2 Regional came to a close with a 4-2 loss to Tampa after UAH earned a spot in the semifinals with a 2-1 victory over West Alabama to start the day.

UAH ends its season at 40-18, while UT rises to 43-10 and advances to the South 2 Regional final Saturday.

Westminster Christian girls soccer wins back-to-back Class 4A state titles

This was the UAH softball program’s 21st consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and the 26th overall for the Chargers. UAH has achieved 40 wins or more in a season a total of 24 times under head coach Les Stuedeman.

A total of six UAH players ended the year with batting averages of .310 or higher.

Additionally, the Chargers’ 72 home runs this season are the most by the team since 2012.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.