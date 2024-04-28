UAH men’s lacrosse sets program record in senior day win

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) —The UAH men’s lacrosse team celebrated their seniors in a big way, topping Shorter 30-6. The 30 goals are the most scored in a single game in program history, while the 24-goal margin of victory also set a program record.

Senior Bryce Ferraro led UAH with three goals while eight different players scored two. 20 players scored in total for the Chargers.

UAH finishes the regular season with a 7-8 (2-2 PBC) record and will begin the Peach Belt Conference tournament on May 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.