UAH baseball sweeps Union, UAH softball splits doubleheader to end regular season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH baseball team ended the regular season on top, finishing off the series sweep of Union with 17-16 and 12-6 wins.

Game one of Saturday’s doubleheader was a wild one. With the game tied at 9 after nine innings, Union scored seven runs in the top of the 10th, but the Chargers were able to respond with eight runs. Caleb Mahan hit the RBI single for the walk-off win.

UAH finishes the 2024 season with a 25-22 (12-18 GSC) record and ends on a six-game win streak, their longest of the season.

The UAH softball team struggled in game one, as Union won 14-0, but the Chargers battled back in game two to win it 6-2 and take the series.

UAH finishes the season with a 16-1 record at Charger Park and a 37-14 (22-8 GSC) overall record. the Chargers now look to defend their GSC Tournament title which will begin May 1 at Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

