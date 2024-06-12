UAH announces Joshua Hentschel as new men’s basketball assistant coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The UAH men’s basketball program announced that Joshua Hentschel will join the Charger coaching staff as an assistant coach this upcoming season.

“We could not be more excited for Josh to join our staff,” head coach Mick Hedgepeth said. “He has experienced a great deal of success at multiple levels, has high character combined with a tremendous work ethic, and will help our program in many areas. I look forward to watching him invest in our players and add value to our team.”

Hentschel comes to UAH after spending the last two seasons with Lake Superior State University. Prior to LSSU, he served as a Graduate Assistant of Applied Performance at Liberty University.

He was an assistant basketball coach at Northwood University during the 2019-20 season.

Hentschel graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor’s degree in sports analytics.

