UAE Tour 2020: Filippo Ganna wins again after Mathieu van der Poel abandons

As one of if not the eagerly anticipated vehicle the year it came out back in 2015, the latest generation Nissan NP300 Navara pickup was an immediate hit. More than five years on, the Japanese-made truck is much improved with more power, more torque, better suspension, and more advanced technologies than ever. All of the Navara’s 10 variants are equipped with 2.5-liter diesel engine option that supplies the pickup’s upper range with 187hp and 450Nm of torque. A lesser-powered version of this engine propels the lower trims with 160hp and 403Nm. Nissan pairs this engine with either a 7-speed automatic transmission with manual mode or 6-speed manual, depending on trim. Inside, the Navara features a plush black surfaces with the center console standing out from the dashboard due to its glossy black finish. Silver highlights give the interior a smart and stylish accent. The pickup also offers a choice between leather and fabric seat upholstery. Other quality interior furnishings include an auto dimming rearview mirror with compass, illuminated vanity mirrors, a 3D TFT drive computer display, 8-way power driver seat Intelligent Key with Push Engine Start/Stop, and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, among other types of connectivity. Serious thought was given to ensure the Navara’s cabin feels as sedan-like as possible. And thanks to a high strength chassis, fully boxed ladder frame, and multi-link coil-spring suspension system that breaks away from the traditional leaf spring configurations found in others, this pickup has arguably the best ride comfort than any other option out there. Add an affordable price range of PHP929,000 to 1.64 million to the equation, and you’ve got an entirely enticing pickup truck prospect in your hands. If you want to get to know more about the NP300 Navara’s different trims, here is a breakdown of the respective features of each. Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x2 6MT (PHP929,000) Dimensions (mm): 5230 x 1790 x 1760 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 203 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1767 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2800 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 6-Speed Manual Drivetrain: 2 Wheel Drive Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 15-inch Steel (195 R 15 C) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Without Front Grille: Silver V-Motion Design Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Without Outside Door Mirrors: Black Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: Without Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: Without Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Rearview Mirror: Manual Day and Night Inside Door Handles: Black Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: Without Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Dial Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 2-DIN Connectivity: USB / Aux / iPod / CD / MP3 / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: Without Around View Monitor: Without Anti-Theft System: Without Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x2 6MT Calibre (PHP999,000) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1825 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 238 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1814 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 6-Speed Manual Drivetrain: 2 Wheel Drive Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 16-inch Alloy (255 / 70 R 16) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Without Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome, Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: Without Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: Without Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Rearview Mirror: Manual Day and Night Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: With Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Dial Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 2-DIN Connectivity: USB / Aux / iPod / CD / MP3 / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: Without Around View Monitor: Without Anti-Theft System: Without Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x2 EL 6MT Calibre (PHP1.16 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1825 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1819 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 6-Speed Manual Drivetrain: 2 Wheel Drive Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Monitor Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: With Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 6.75-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Phonelink / Bluetooth / Video Playback / USB / Aux / iPod / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Around View Monitor: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x2 EL 7AT Calibre (PHP1.22 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1825 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1831 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 7-Speed AT with Manual Mode Drivetrain: 2 Wheel Drive Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Monitor Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: With Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 6.75-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Phonelink / Bluetooth / Video Playback / USB / Aux / iPod / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Around View Monitor: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara Sport Edition 4x2 EL Calibre 6MT (PHP1.26 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1825 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1819 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 6-Speed Manual Drivetrain: 2 Wheel Drive Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Sport Roll Bar with LED Cargo Lamp Sport Edition Front Skirt Gun Metallic Painted Side Step Gun Metallic Painted Rear Bumper Bed Liner Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Monitor Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: With Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 6.75-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Phonelink / Bluetooth / Video Playback / USB / Aux / iPod / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Around View Monitor: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x4 EL 6MT (PHP1.31 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1825 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1902 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 6-Speed MT Drivetrain: Part-Time 4WD (2H/4H/4L) Transfer Select Switch Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: With Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 6.75-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Phonelink / Bluetooth / Video Playback / USB / Aux / iPod / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Vehicle Dynamic Control: With 4-Wheel Active Brake Limited Slip Around View Monitor: With Hill Start Assist: With Hill Descent Control: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara Sport Edition 4x2 EL Calibre 7AT (PHP1.32 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1825 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1831 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 160 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 403 @ 2000 Transmission type: 7-Speed AT with Manual Mode Drivetrain: 2 Wheel Drive Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: Halogen Multi-Reflector Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: Without Daytime Running Lamps: Without Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Sport Roll Bar with LED Cargo Lamp Sport Edition Front Skirt Gun Metallic Painted Side Step Gun Metallic Painted Rear Bumper Bed Liner Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Fabric Steering Wheel Material: Urethane Steering Wheel Controls: Without Arm Rest and Door Trims: Fabric Instrument Panel: Monochrome Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Monitor Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with Manual Slide, Recline and Height Adjust Keyless Entry System: With Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: Without Cruise Control: Without Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: 6.75-inch Capacitive Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Phonelink / Bluetooth / Video Playback / USB / Aux / iPod / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Around View Monitor: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x4 VL 6MT (PHP1.48 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1840 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1933 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 187 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 450 @ 2000 Transmission type: 6-Speed MT Drivetrain: Part-Time 4WD (2H/4H/4L) Transfer Select Switch Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: LED Projector with LED Signature Lamps Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: With Daytime Running Lamps: LED Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome with I-Key Request Switch Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Leather Steering Wheel Material: Leather Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Cruise Control, and Hands-Free Phone Arm Rest and Door Trims: Leather Instrument Panel: 3D TFT Color Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Compass Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with 8-Way Power Adjust and Lumbar Function Keyless Entry System: Intelligent Key Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: With Cruise Control: With Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: Nissan 8-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth (Hands-Free Call and Audio Streaming) USB / iPod / Aux / CD / MP3 / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Vehicle Dynamic Control: With 4-Wheel Active Brake Limited Slip Around View Monitor: With Hill Start Assist: With Hill Descent Control: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara 2.5L 4x4 VL 7AT (PHP 1.54 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1840 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1946 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 187 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 450 @ 2000 Transmission type: 7-Speed AT with Manual Mode Drivetrain: Part-Time 4WD (2H/4H/4L) Transfer Select Switch Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: LED Projector with LED Signature Lamps Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: With Daytime Running Lamps: LED Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome with I-Key Request Switch Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Leather Steering Wheel Material: Leather Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Cruise Control, and Hands-Free Phone Arm Rest and Door Trims: Leather Instrument Panel: 3D TFT Color Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Compass Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with 8-Way Power Adjust and Lumbar Function Keyless Entry System: Intelligent Key Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: With Cruise Control: With Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: Nissan 8-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth (Hands-Free Call and Audio Streaming) USB / iPod / Aux / CD / MP3 / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Brake Assist Vehicle Dynamic Control: With 4-Wheel Active Brake Limited Slip Around View Monitor: With Hill Start Assist: With Hill Descent Control: With Anti-Theft System: Alarm with Engine Immobilizer Nissan NP300 Navara Sport Edition 4X4 VL 7AT (PHP1.64 million) SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (mm): 5255 x 1850 x 1840 Wheelbase (mm): 3150 Ground clearance (mm): 245 Seating Capacity: 5 Persons Bed Dimensions (mm): 1503 x 1560 x 474 Fuel Tank Capacity (liters): 80 Curb Weight (kg): 1946 Gross Vehicle Weight (kg): 2910 POWERTRAIN Engine Type: Inline 4, DOHC, 16V, Variable Turbocharger (VGS) with Intercooler Displacement: 2488cc (2.5 Liters) Fuel Type: Diesel Max power (hp / RPM): 187 @ 3600 Max torque (Nm / RPM): 450 @ 2000 Transmission type: 7-Speed AT with Manual Mode Drivetrain: Part-Time 4WD (2H/4H/4L) Transfer Select Switch Front Suspension: Independent Double-Wishbone with Coil Spring and Stabilizer Bar Rear Suspension: Multi-Link (5-Link) Coil Spring with Stabilizer Bar Front / Rear Brakes: Ventilated Disc / Drum Wheels: 18-inch Alloy (255 / 60 R 18) EXTERIOR Headlights: LED Projector with LED Signature Lamps Auto Light and Follow Me Home Feature: With Daytime Running Lamps: LED Front Fog Lamps: Halogen Front Grille: Chrome V-Motion Design with Integrated Front Camera Front Bumper: Body Color Rear Bumper: Chrome Outside Door Mirrors: Chrome with Side Turn Lamp, Power Fold, and Power Adjust Outside Door Handles: Chrome with I-Key Request Switch Wiper: 2-Speed with Variable Intermittent and Mist Function Side Step: With Rear Spoiler: With Roof Rail: With (Painted Silver) Sport Roll Bar with LED Cargo Lamp Sport Edition Front Skirt Gun Metallic Painted Side Step Gun Metallic Rear Bumper Bed Liner Paint Options: Savanna Orange, Alpine White, Galaxy Black, Brilliant Silver, Earth Brown INTERIOR Seat Material: Leather Steering Wheel Material: Leather Steering Wheel Controls: Audio, Cruise Control, and Hands-Free Phone Arm Rest and Door Trims: Leather Instrument Panel: 3D TFT Color Display Rearview Mirror: Auto Dimming with Compass Inside Door Handles: Chrome Driver Seat: Zero-Gravity Type with 8-Way Power Adjust and Lumbar Function Keyless Entry System: Intelligent Key Push Button Engine Start / Stop System: With Cruise Control: With Air Conditioning System: Manual Push Type with Rear Ventilation Infotainment System: Nissan 8-inch Advanced Touchscreen Display Audio Connectivity: Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth (Hands-Free Call and Audio Streaming) USB / iPod / Aux / CD / MP3 / Tuner SAFETY Airbags: Driver and Front Passenger Anti-Lock Braking System: With Electronic Brake Force Distribution and Interested in snapping up a 2021 Nissan NP300 Navara for yourself? 