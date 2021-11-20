UAB vs UTSA prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

UAB vs UTSA How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UAB (7-3), UTSA (10-0)

UAB vs UTSA Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

UAB has come through time and again over the last few years when it absolutely had to win a game to get in the Conference USA title mix.

It doesn’t win the West with a victory over UTSA, but win this, beat UTEP, and get into the Conference USA title game to play – most likely – WKU.

The Blazers overcame the strange loss to Rice to roll through Louisiana Tech and Marshall to not only get bowl eligible, but to get in a position to take the division.

The defense has the line and toughness against the run to hold up against the UTSA front. The Blazers allow just over 100 rushing yards per game, they lead the league in total defense, and they should be able to get into the backfield enough to matter. However …

Why UTSA Will Win

UTSA’s lines have been fantastic.

As good as UAB has been overall, the offense hasn’t done a whole lot on the ground against the better defenses. It ripped through Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech, and Tulane, but it’s been a struggle to consistently get the O going.

UTSA has yet to allow over 150 rushing yards – giving up 90 yards per game on the ground – the offensive front is outstanding in pass protection, and there aren’t enough mistakes made to provide any openings.

Seven of the nine turnovers came in three games – just two in the other seven games, there aren’t enough penalties, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The underwhelming 27-17 win over a bad Southern Miss team last week should be a plus.

UTSA wasn’t exactly shoved around, but it wasn’t as smooth as it should’ve been. The team should be battle ready for a grind.

Again, few teams over the last few years do a better job than UAB when getting the opportunity to come up with a key win, but this Roadrunner team is way too tough and way too tough up front.

Don’t expect fireworks, but UTSA will take the grinding win.

UAB vs UTSA Prediction, Lines

UTSA 31, UAB 23

Line: UTSA -4.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4.5

