UAB vs Southern Miss prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

UAB vs Southern Miss How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: UAB (4-2), Southern Miss (1-5)

UAB vs Southern Miss Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Be surprised if Southern Miss runs the ball more than two feet.

The Golden Eagles are starting to find a passing game, but the offensive front hasn’t generated a lick of a push for the ground attack over the last month, failing to get to 100 yards in any of the last four games and averaging just 2.5 yards per carry.

Throw in the lack of third down conversion, a whole slew of turnovers, and a line that leads the nation in most tackles for loss allowed, and UAB should be able to take advantage of both things, especially with the takeaways.

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The UAB hasn’t seen a penalty it hasn’t liked to commit.

The Blazers are averaging close to ten flags a game – with ten or more in four of the six games – for a whopping 91 yards an outing. Southern Miss gets hit with lots and lots of flags, too, but at least this week it gets a bit of a break – the mistakes should be even.

Offensively, the ground game might be struggling, but the passing attack has perked up with 560 yards over the last two weeks after failing to get to 200 yards in any of the first four games. Freshman Jake Lange might not be much of a runner, and interceptions have been an issue, but at least the offense is starting to move a little more through the air.

What’s Going To Happen

UAB hasn’t been perfect, and the offense has to start doing a whole lot more after failing to get past 325 yards in either of the last two games, but the defense will take over.

The Blazer run D won’t allow more than 50 yards, the secondary will pick off a few passes, and it’ll be a second straight easy win after taking out Florida Atlantic 31-14.

UAB vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

UAB 34, Southern Miss 17

Line: UAB -15.5, o/u: 43

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

