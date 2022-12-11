UAB vs Miami University prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, Friday, December 16

UAB vs Miami University HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Prediction Game Preview

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UAB vs Miami University How To Watch

Date: Friday, December 16

Game Time: 11:30 am ET

Venue: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium, Nassau, NP

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: UAB (6-6), UAB (6-6)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

UAB vs Miami University HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl 5 Things To Know

– It’s one of the funkier bowl games with the pressure of being first to get rolling. The matchup was determined weeks ago – with both teams needing time to prep everything for the trip to the Bahamas. The winner finishes with a winning season, the loser doesn’t. For either of the two programs that were supposed to be in the mix for their respective conference championships and weren’t, 7-6 wouldn’t be a bad way to finish.

– It’s just the sixth bowl appearance for UAB, not counting the 2020 Gasparilla Bowl that got canceled. It’s 2-3 in bowls after winning the 2021 Independence last year over BYU.

– Miami University is 8-5 in bowls and 1-2 under head coach Chuck Martin, winning the Frisco Football Classic last season over North Texas 27-14. However, seven of first 13 bowl appearances came in 1986 or earlier with the Martin era representing four of the programs bowl games since 2010.

– The Bahamas Bowl has generally been solid. Two times it’s been among the best bowls of the season, wasn’t bad three times, got canceled in 2020, and was totally miserable the two of the three game the MAC team won incising Ohio’s 41-6 win over UAB in 2017.

– UAB doesn’t have any key transfers yet, but the coaching situation is in a holding pattern with Trent Dilfer set to take over once this is done. Bryan Vincent will remain on for the bowl. Miami University QB Brett Gabbert is in the transfer portal, but he’s been hurt most of the year. Aveon Smith has been the main man outside of a few games in the middle of the season.

Story continues

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

Why Miami University Will Win The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

The RedHawks come into this playing well, winning three of their last four games including a clutch 18-17 performance over Ball State to get bowl eligible.

They don’t have a high-powered attack, but they’re good for around 200 passing yards per game without a slew of big mistakes – just one interception in the last six games – and they’re at their best when they get the ground game rolling.

They lost to Buffalo when the rushing attack rocked, but that’s been it for being on the wrong side when they’re powering away. Led by QB Aveon Smith and a rotation of young backs, Miami is 5-1 when running for 120 yards or more and 1-5 when they don’t.

The UAB run defense has been a disappointment finishing 94th in the nation partly because the line doesn’t do much of anything to get in the backfield. The team is 2-5 when allowing more than 140 yards and only allowed fewer than 120 four times.

Why UAB Will Win The HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

The Miami offense isn’t going to crank up 45 points with any sort of high-flying craziness. It’s about controlling the clock, running well, and not making any big mistakes. The problem with that is the inability to keep things moving – they’re awful on third downs.

UAB has the ability to crank up the points fast and turn the lights out. It might be inconsistent, but it was able to keep up in the 44-38 loss to UTSA, hung up 41 on North Texas, and overall stepped it up over the final month when it needed to go on a run to get bowl eligible.

Yes, Miami can run, but UAB has the star of the show in the nation’s leading rusher, DeWayne McBride. He averaged 155 yards per game, ran for a 1,713 yards despite missing the opener and getting stuffed by LSU.

Miami’s run defense led the MAC and should be able to hold up a bit, but …

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, UAB vs Miami University Prediction, HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl History

UAB vs Miami University HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

DeWayne McBride will rip off enough big runs to take over when needed.

UAB hasn’t been the team everyone thought it could and probably should be, but it’s still full of veteran talent, the offensive line should be solid, and Miami University can be run on.

With that said, the RedHawks managed to get by Ball State despite being blasted by Carson Steele for 180 yards and two scores, and got by Northern Illinois even though the allowed 200 yards on the ground.

It might not be a wild and crazy offensive fun show, but for the opening bowl of the season it’ll be a solid battle of ground attacks until the end. UAB will have the offensive burst Miami won’t be able to answer.

Ranking all 41 bowls: How good is your bowl?

First thoughts & analysis on every bowl

Confidence picks both straight up and ATS

UAB vs Miami University HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Prediction, Line

UAB 31, Miami University 20

Line: UAB -11.5, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Bahamas Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl History

Dec. 17, 2021 Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

2020 Cancelled

Dec. 22, 2019 Buffalo 31, Charlotte 9

Dec. 21, 2018 FIU 35, Toledo 32

Dec. 22, 2017 Ohio 41, UAB 6

Dec. 23, 2016 Old Dominion 24, Eastern Michigan 20

Dec. 24, 2015 Western Michigan 45, Middle Tennessee 31

Dec. 24, 2014 Western Kentucky 49, Central Michigan 48



– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions

Story originally appeared on College Football News