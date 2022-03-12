UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview: Conference USA Championship

UAB vs Louisiana Tech prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Saturday, March 12

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Game Preview, Conference USA Championship How To Watch

Date: Saturday, March 12

Game Time: 8:30 ET

Venue: Ford Center at the Star, Frisco, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UAB (26-7), Louisiana Tech (24-9)

– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

So … you want defense?

No, the Bulldogs aren’t a brick wall defensively – they’re second in Conference USA in scoring by being great at moving the ball around – but they played down to the North Texas style in a 42-36 win to get here.

The Mean Green lead the nation in defense, but Louisiana Tech hit the boards, nailed 9-of-11 free throws, and it played some D of its own.

This is a good shooting team that gets after it from three, but …

– Latest Polls AP | Coaches

Why UAB Will Win

So … you want offense?

The Blazers got by Middle Tennessee 102-98 in one of the most entertaining games of the tournament season. If they cam get their legs back after the triple overtime fun-fest, they should be able to crank things up again to make Louisiana Tech push out of its comfort zone.

The Blazers scored 80 or more in each of its last four games including an 87-74 win over the Bulldogs by hitting 56% from the field and going a +10 on the boards.

They won the first meeting, too, with the offense lighting it up from the outside and not giving away any opening on the free throw line. In this …

– Conference Tournament Game Previews, Predictions

UAB vs Louisiana Tech: What’s Going To Happen

The Louisiana Tech offense will be strong and the UAB defense will be fine.

The Blazers are playing too well overall – the only misfire in the last eight games was against that North Texas defense – and will be too good on the offensive boards to lose.

It’ll take a little bit, though. Louisiana Tech’s legs will be a wee bit stronger, but UAB will find its second and third win at the right time.

Story continues

– CFN Latest NFL Mock Draft: Post-Combine

UAB vs Louisiana Tech: Prediction, Lines

UAB 75, Louisiana Tech 71

Line: UAB -3, o/u: 134.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating: 4

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Bee Czar

[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1