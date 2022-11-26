UAB vs Louisiana Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction Game Preview

UAB vs Louisiana Tech How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UAB (5-6), Louisiana Tech (3-8)

UAB vs Louisiana Tech What’s Going To Happen

UAB has had a rough season with a disastrous second half run going 1-5, but all can be fine with one more win and bowl eligibility.

It’ll get it against a Louisiana Tech team that’s not able to come up with enough consistency on defense and is struggling to get the O going.

The Bulldogs do okay when they take the ball away a bunch of times – they’re 3-1 when coming up with three turnovers or more – but UAB has only given it up multiple times once in the last seven games.

Here’s the concern, though – UAB isn’t at home.

It’s 5-1 at home and 0-5 on the road – and it’s not like it played a slew of killers other than LSU. Louisiana Tech is 0-7 on the road but 3-1 at home. The passing game will click to make this fun, but DeWayne McBride and the ground game will control this throughout.

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

UAB 41, Louisiana Tech 30

Line: UAB -18.5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

UAB vs Louisiana Tech Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

