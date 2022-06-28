UAB Blazers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UAB Blazers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

UAB Blazers Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UAB Top 10 Players | UAB Schedule

Noah Wilder, LB Sr.

The 6-2, 235-pound veteran earned Second Team All-Conference USA honors in 2020 after coming up with 50 tackles with two sacks and 4.5 tackles for loss, and he cemented himself into a star linebacker role with an Honorable Mention All-Conference USA season making 93 tackles with five tackles for loss and a pick. That’s all after coming up with 85 tackles, three sacks, and 10.5 tackles for loss in 2019.

DeWayne McBride, RB Jr.

5-11, 215. 251 carries, 1,810 yards (7.2 ypc), 3 catches for 19 yards in two seasons. Second Team All-Conference USA.

Will Boler, S Sr.

6-0, 215. 157 tackles, 1 interception, 10 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 5 tackles for loss in four seasons. Three-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Trea Shropshire, WR Sr.

6-3, 215 Assuming he’s not transferring. 41 catches, 1,013 yards (24.7 ypc), 9 TD in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Kadeem Telfort, OT Sr.

6-8, 335. Former Florida Gator who saw time with UAB in 2020 and took over the starting left tackle job last year. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Matthew Trehern, OG Sr.

6-3, 305. Former JUCO transfer who gepped in right away in 2020 and has been a rock of a run blocking guard over the last two seasons. Two-time Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Starling Thomas, CB Sr.

6-0, 195. 77 tackles, 3 INT, 13 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 12 punt returns, 116 yards, 9.7 yards per return, 19.9 yards per kickoff return. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Dylan Hopkins, QB Sr.

6-2, 215. 199-of-320 (62%), 2,837 yards, 21 TD, 12 INT, 236 rushing yards, 6 TD. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Keondre Swoopes, S Sr.

6-0, 190. 70 tackles, 3 INT, 11 broken up passes, 2.5 TFL in three seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

Story continues

Kyle Greenwell, P Sr.

6-1, 210. 231 punts, 9,666 yards, 41.8 yards per punt in four seasons. Honorable Mention All-Conference USA.

