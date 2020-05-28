High school basketball, football standout Jamari Smith drowns in Alabama lake

Smith's death is reportedly being treated as an accidental drowning. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

Jamari Smith, an Alabama high school basketball and football standout and incoming freshman at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, drowned Wednesday afternoon at a Lee County lake, according to AL.com. He was 18 years old.

Smith graduated from Lee High School earlier this year and was a member of its 2020 Alabama state champion basketball team. Also a football star, Smith signed to play at UAB in February.

WR-Jamari “Chop” Smith signs with University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB)!!!! Congrats Jamari we wish you the best of luck!!!! pic.twitter.com/p4feVAuWbm — Lee Generals (@theleegenerals) February 5, 2020

Rest In Peace, Jamari 🙏



“Our hearts are broken to learn about the tragic passing of Jamari Smith. We want to send our deepest condolences to the entire Smith family. Jamari was an upstanding young man with an extremely bright future. He'll always be a Blazer.” - @CoachBillClark pic.twitter.com/eZs3hjeFeX — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) May 28, 2020

The local coroner reported Smith had been swimming with friends in the lake until he became tired and went under. His friends reportedly called 911 when they were unable to find him. His body was soon found underwater in the lake and rushed to a local hospital, where efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

He was reportedly declared dead in the emergency room of East Alabama Medical Center at 6:05 p.m.

Smith’s high school program later confirmed his death and requested prayers for his family.

It is with heavy hearts that we must confirm the passing of our beloved Jamari “Chop” Smith @jayy_primo23. We ask for you to pray for his family. We also ask that you give them privacy at this time. Chop we love you always. pic.twitter.com/aYIJlq1ttE — Lee-Montgomery Varsity 🏀 (@bball_lee) May 28, 2020

The incident is being treated as an accidental drowning by authorities with no foul play suspected.

Smith’s high school team has faced tragedy before, one former player was shot and killed in 2018 while another died in a car accident in 2016.

Rest well Jamari.....Gone too soon 😢Your mother was crazy about you.... pic.twitter.com/2D66H7gOTn — Brandon Dean (@BDean_AD) May 28, 2020

