UAB’s Alex Wright could be part of solution to replenishing Cowboys edge department

The Dallas Cowboys offseason is riddled with questions, including the expiring contract of edge rusher Randy Gregory. He has had some off-the-field issues in the past, and the Cowboys have stuck by him though it all; and it appeared he finally has everything sorted out as he played in all but 4 games this year and tallied 6 sacks and 17 QB hits. Will the Cowboys prioritize him going forward? Or will they think they can replace him in the draft and spend the money elsewhere?

UAB edge rusher Alex Wrigh is fantastic against the run, light on his feet, has a lethal swim move, and can split double teams. The main thing missing from his game is the ability to finish the play. He will get in the backfield hurry the QB or make initial contact with the RB, but just fails to secure the tackle a number of times. Does he fit in Dallas? A dive into his film will provide some answers.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-6

Listed Weight: 270 pounds

Jersey Number: 16

Stats (2021): 23 solo tackles, 22 combined tackles, 45 total tackles

Impact Plays (2021): 7.5 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Miami (2020), South Alabama (2020), Liberty (2021), FAU (2021)

Best Game: FAU (2021)

Worst Game: South Alabama (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

First Step: Has a fairly explosive first step, its not dynamic by any measure, but its also not a weak point. Keys in on motions to time up the snap count, excels here.

Bend: Has some decent ankle flexion, its not overly prominent, but its there. Is predominately more of a power rusher.

Motor/Effort/Physicality: High motor player, doesn’t give up on a play; no concerns here.

Lateral Mobility: Light on his feet, able to change the gap he is attacking or shoulder he is attacking very quickly.

Athletic Ability: Can attack standing up or hand in the dirt. Very light on his feet.

Performance Evaluation:

Hand Usage: Establishes leverage well. Has very active hands. Needs to learn to attack the forearms of the offensive tackle so he can control their hands; consistently attacks their pads. Has active hands.

Pass Rush Plan: Saw a dip and rip, a stack and shed, a long arm, and two hand swipe. Has a variety of moves, but lacks a true plan of attack. Could threaten the offensive tackle with more speed before committing inside. Didn’t see any real counters to his game.

Run Defense/Anchor: Has the length to stack and shed in the run game. Doesn’t maintain the best anchor vs the run. Stands up the offensive lineman and locates the football by looking over their shoulder. Gets out in front of the run and sets the edge. Disengages vs blocks well against the run. Can eat up double teams vs the run.

Versatility: Lines up on either side of the line. Aligns at a 5 tech, standup 6/7 even saw him at a standup wide 9. Added 35 pounds to his frame since freshman year and still played at a high level.

Play Strength: Attacks with heavy hands, walks offensive tackles back

Strengths:

Versatile player, attacks from either side and a variety of alignments. Very explosive when he times up the snap count. Excellent at gaining leverage and attacks with heavy hands; not uncommon to see him collapse the pocket with a bull rush. Athletic player, is very light on his feet, and has a high motor. Credited with 36 total pressures, it not a matter if he effects the play; rather it’s if he can finish it. Very effective against the run.

Weaknesses:

Gets penetration often, but doesn’t always make the stop in the backfield. There were a number of instances of the ball carrier slipping out of his grasp. Doesn’t attack with a refined plan, has moves in the toolbox but lacks a true plan of attack. Could transition his attacking point from the offensive lineman’s shoulder to their forearms; this way he can control their arms movement.

Fit with the Cowboys:

With questions surrounding the future of Gregory and to a lesser extend Dorance Armstrong, the Cowboys could go edge rusher fairly early this year, assuming the need is not met by resigning Gregory, moving Parsons to full time edge, or signing another free agent. The rumors about parting ways with DeMarcus Lawrence for salary cap savings would make edge rusher an even more dire need.

Wright is not a guy a team would want to start right away. He is a year away from having a significant impact on a NFL field. He has traits but needs refinement in his pass rush plan, the way he attacks offensive lineman, and his tackling. He would benefit from going to a coaching staff with a clear plan in place for him, which we saw Dan Quinn have for Parsons this year.

Prospect Grade:

First Step (15) 12.5 Lateral Mobility (10) 8 Bend (10) 6 Run Defense/Anchor (10) 9 Hand Usage (10) 8.35 Athletic Ability (10) 8 Pass Rush Plan (10) 7 Strength (10) 8.5 Motor/Effort/Physicality (5) 4 Versatility (10) 7

Final Grade:

78.35, 3rd round player

