UAA track and field runners produce top 20 finishes at Division II national championships

May 29—The two brightest stars of the University of Alaska Anchorage's track and field program traveled down to Emporia, Kansas, last week to compete in the NCAA Division II outdoor track and field national championships.

Both junior Cole Nash and freshman Joshua Caleb produced top 20 finishes at nationals.

"While we will continue to strive to have more of a national meet presence, in a way it's very fitting that these two ended up sharing the spotlight this year, a very symbolic passing of the torch," UAA track and field head coach Ryan McWilliams

Nash finished 16th in the men's 5,000 Saturday with a mark of 15 minutes, 12.94 seconds. He broke free from a group that was clustered together for the first 3,000 meters to gain a few valuable spots.

"Cole Nash is a special athlete. He came into the program at such an interesting time, when it seemed like everything was working against the program and just continued to exceed expectations and persevere through it all," McWilliams said. "The only thing capable of slowing him down was injury which he always handled with class and determination. He no doubt left this program a better place than he found it, and I can not be more proud of him or more appreciative of what he gave, He is one of the all-time great Seawolves."

Caleb finished 12th in the prelims of the men's 400 Thursday and while his time of 46.89 was just off his personal-best time of 46.73, the 17-year-old phenom needed to finish eighth or higher to qualify for the finals in the event.

"Joshua is just a phenomenal athlete. His attitude and positivity are infectious," McWilliams said. "He is a guy that the program can hitch its wagon to, to pick up where Cole left off and help pull us forward into the future. I know he is ready to achieve more and willing to do the hard work that it takes."

For Nash, the race concluded an outdoor season in which he was crowned Great Northwest Athletic Conference champion in the 5,000 with a mark of 14:38.37 and ran season-bests of 3:52.03 in the 1,500, 13:55.71 in the 5,000 and 29:43.20 in the 1,0000.

Caleb's sensational outdoor season included being crowned GNAC champion in the 100 meters with a mark of 10.28. He also set GNAC championship records in the 200 with a mark of 21.04 and set program records in the 100, 200, 400 and as a member of a 4x100 relay team that recorded a mark of 41.42.