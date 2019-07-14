UAA Finals Saturday: What we learned

Sbqqznfluv7hstiryaru

EMERSON, Ga. -- Saturday at the Under Armour Association Finals featured bracket play spread across the cavernous Lakepoint Champions Center and North Cobb High School on the outskirts of Atlanta. College coaches were found everywhere watching talents like big-time Canadian point guard Karim Mane.

Here's a look at what national basketball analyst Eric Bossi learned along with the college coaches and who was keeping tabs on who.



CANADIAN POINT GUARD IS THE MANE EVENT

During April, four-star Canadian point guard Karim Mane seemingly came out of nowhere to draw a bevvy of high major scholarship offers. After a run with the Canadian national team at the FIBA U19 World Championship and eye opening play at the UAA Finals, the physical and athletic 6-foot-4 floor general has proven that he's no fluke.

He's big, he's strong, he plays in attack mode and he backs down from nobody.



Seton Hall had its entire staff on hand to see him and head coaches from Texas A&M, TCU and Texas were also in the crowd. Assistants were spotted from Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Oregon, Xavier and many more as he's become one of the most high priority players on the Under Armour circuit.



BRYCE THOMPSON CAN PACK A CROWD

It wasn't a vintage performance from five-star guard Bryce Thompson when I watched him on Saturday morning. As always, he used his ability to find space to shoot open jumpers off the dribble, he just had an off shooting day. But, I don't think that's going to dampen any of the enthusiasm that big time programs have for the smooth and skilled 6-foot-4 combo guard from Oklahoma.



During his Saturday morning game I spotted North Carolina's Roy Williams, Michigan State's Tom Izzo, Oklahoma's Lon Kruger and assistants from Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Tulsa and others as his recruitment is turning into a knockdown, drag-out affair.



IGHODARO'S RANKING IS WELL EARNED

