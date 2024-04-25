UA women’s Rugby team heading to DC

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas Women’s Rugby team is heading to nationals for the first time.

The team has to raise money to attend the national collegiate rugby regional tournament in Washington D.C.

The team will compete on April 27 and 28.

“It’s really important for our club and for visibility for rugby in Arkansas cause it’s not very well known in the state of Arkansas and the south in general,” said rugby player Leah Ozersky.

The team started in 2012.

