UA Future 60: Recruitments beginning to take shape for emerging prospects

BRADENTON, Fla. – With multiple evaluation periods in the books this spring, college coaches have begun to turn up the proverbial heat with prospects around the country, trying to secure official visits and, ultimately, commitments.

We caught up with a handful of top prospects at the Under Armour Next Future 60 to get quick updates on where things currently stand with their recruitments.

The 6-foot-7 forward said he’s looking to set up officials after the next Under Armour session in July. UT Martin, Utah State, Seton Hall, Arizona State, Temple, George Mason and Old Dominion, among others, are all giving spirited chase .

“I’d like to get a decision done before my season starts,” Durodola said. “But if I’m not able to do that or I’m not ready then it’s fine with me if it goes throughout the season. I just want to make the right decision.”

Iweze said he’s been hearing from Tulsa, Loyola Chicago, SMU, Oral Roberts, TCU and Iowa State, among others and has visits setup for Loyola Chicago and Tulsa “in a couple of weeks.”

“I just want to see the atmosphere at those schools, and I want to spend some time with the players and coaches to get to know them,” Iweze said. “I’m willing to wait however long it takes to know that I’m making the right decision, so no rush.”

The 6-foot-6 wing took his first official visit to Marquette just before coming to the Future 60.

“It was just great to get down there and experience the school in every way,” Miletic said. “I got to build some bonds with the players and coaches. They treated us great, and I got a good feel for how things would be if I ended up there.”

Miletic said the three programs that he hears from most consistently are Marquette, DePaul and Northwestern.

“I’m just exploring my options at this point,” Miletic said. “I’ll discuss things with my family and just go from there. I don’t have a timeline for anything at this point.”

The 6-foot-8 forward just finished up an unofficial visit to Georgetown before coming to the Future 60 and raved about the “family atmosphere” in the capital.

Pendergrass said he got to soak up knowledge from players like Drew Fielder, Jordan Burks and Caleb Williams during the visit.

“They gave me little pieces to help me with my game, so that was really cool,” Pendergrass said. “Talking to coach (Ed) Cooley was great because he’s a family guy and a mentor type.”

Marquette, Maryland, George Washington, San Diego, Bryant and George Mason, among others, have all reached out to the rising junior.

Washington’s list of potential college suitors continues to swell as the 6-foot-8 wing showcases his wide array of abilities on the court. The rising junior already has offers from Florida State, Texas A&M, Auburn, Ole Miss, Michigan, Illinois, Missouri and Western Kentucky, among many others. South Carolina, Purdue and Wake Forest have begun to reach out lately, and he’s already taken an unofficial to Florida State.

Still, don’t expect any rushed decisions from Washington.

“I’m taking my time with everything,” Washington said. “The only thing I’m concentrating on right now is getting better. I’ll be able to talk to the coaches next week, but I’m not in a hurry for anything.”