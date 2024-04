[Getty Images]

Stoke City's U21's will play their final game of the season on Friday when they host Newcastle United in the Premier League 2, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 GMT at the Bet365 Stadium.

The Potters were beaten 3-0 by Leicester City in their previous fixture, so will be looking to bounce back by gaining a positive result against the Magpies.

Ryan Shawcross' side are 17th in the table as it stands, while their opponents are 25th out of 26 teams.