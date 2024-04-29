U21's miss out on PL2 play-off spot

Stoke City's U21's were beaten 2-1 by Newcastle United in the Premier League 2 at the Bet365 Stadium on Friday.

The Magpies went 2-0 up early on through goals from Dylan Stephenson and Kyle Crossley, before Jack Griffiths pulled one back for the Potters.

However, Ryan Shawcross' side went down to nine men after goalkeeper Tommy Simkin and defender Jaden Dixon both received red cards either side of the break.

After being edged out in their final game of the season, the club have failed to qualify for the PL2 elimination play-offs.