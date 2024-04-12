U18's suffer defeat to Leeds United

Stoke City's U18's were beaten 1-0 by Leeds United in the U18's Premier League North on Wednesday afternoon.

The Whites went ahead just after half an hour through Devon Brockie who took one touch before rolling the ball into the bottom corner.

Potters forward Luke Enright hit the woodwork from range in the second half before seeing a point-blank strike saved by goalkeeper Rory Mahady.

Following defeat at Thorp Arch, Dave Hibbert's side now find themselves 11th in the table out of 13 teams, while their opponents are sixth.