U.S. wrestler Gable Steveson's family and friends went nuts after his last-second gold medal win

Minnesota's 21-year-old Gable Steveson on Friday became the first U.S. freestyle heavyweight wrestler to win Olympic gold since 1992, and his last-second defeat of 2016 bronze-medalist Georgia's Geno Petriashvili saw friends and family going insane in celebration from afar.

As for how he plans to commemorate his back flip-worthy win, Steveson said he'll probably take his family out for steaks and buy his mom a Louis Vuitton purse, per The Associated Press. "She deserves it," he said.

Watch his family's awe-struck reaction below:

You may also like

Why Tom Brady's 'gentle' roast of Trump at Biden's White House was actually 'deeply vicious'

Lindsey Graham reportedly attended a small gathering on Joe Manchin's houseboat before testing positive for COVID-19

How sociology shows 'policy makers have been looking at vaccine refusal all wrong'