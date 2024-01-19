U.S. women's soccer star Sam Mewis retires, cites knee injury

Midfielder Sam Mewis (R) made her senior debut in 2014 for the United States Women's National Team. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Sam Mewis, who won a World Cup with the United States Women's National Team in 2019, will retire from soccer, she announced Friday on social media.

"With both sadness and clarity, I am retiring from professional soccer," Mewis wrote on Instagram and X. "Unfortunately, my knee can no longer tolerate the impact that elite soccer requires.

"Though this isn't what I wanted, it's clear that this is the only path forward for me."

Mewis, 31, made her senior national team debut in 2014. She went on to score 24 goals in 83 appearances, including at the 2019 World Cup and 2020 Summer Games, where the Americans claimed a bronze medal.

The veteran midfielder also captured four titles in the NWSL, where she played for the Western New York Flash, North Carolina Courage and Kansas City Current.

United States midfielder Sam Mewis (L) won a World Cup and an Olympic bronze medal. File Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI

Mewis spent time with Manchester City in 2020 and 2021. She won the FA Cup with the English club in 2020.

"I want to thank everyone who has been on my team throughout this journey -- soccer has put so many wonderful things in my life, but the most wonderful thing has been the people," Mewis wrote. "To all of my family, friends, teammates, and fans -- I truly feel that we did this together and I'm extremely grateful."

Longtime United States Women's National Team midfielder Sam Mewis (L) cited a knee injury as a reason for her retirement from soccer. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

Mewis announced that she joined the Men in Blazers Media Network to lead women's soccer coverage.

Several former and current women's soccer stars congratulated Mewis in comments on her Instagram post, including Megan Rapinoe, Sam Kerr, Carli Lloyd and Rose Lavelle.

Veteran United States National Team midfielder Sam Mewis (L) won a bronze medal at the 2020 Summer Games in 2021 in Tokyo. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

"I know this wasn't the ending you imagined, but you should be proud of all that you accomplished and the teammate that you were," Lloyd wrote. "You will be missed on the field."

The United States Women's National Team is scheduled to participate in the 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup next month in Carson, Calif. They are also qualified for the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.