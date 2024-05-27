Advertisement
U.S. Women's Open golf past champions: Every winner, score and venue

The first U.S. Women's Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. This year will mark the 79th playing of the game's most prestigious women's event.

Here's a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA:

YEAR

WINNER

SCORE

SITE

2023

Allisen Corpuz

279 (-9)

Pebble Beach G.L.

2022

Minjee Lee

271 (-13)

Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.

2021

Yuka Saso

280 (-4)

The Olympic Club (Lake Course)

2020

A Lim Kim

281 (-3)

Champions Golf Club

2019

JeongEun Lee6

282 (-6)

Country Club of Charleston

2018

*Ariya Jutanugarn

277 (-11)

Shoal Creek

2017

Sung Hyun Park

277 (-11)

Trump National G.C.

2016

*Brittany Lang

282 (-6)

CordeValle

2015

In Gee Chun

272 (-8)

Lancaster C.C.

2014

Michelle Wie

278 (-2)

Pinehurst Resort & C.C.

2013

Inbee Park

280 (-8)

Sebonack G.C.

2012

Na Yeon Choi

281 (-7)

Blackwolf Run

2011

*So Yeon Ryu

281 (-3)

The Broadmoor

2010

Paula Creamer

281 (-3)

Oakmont C.C.

2009

Eun-Hee Ji

284 (E)

Saucon Valley C.C.

2008

Inbee Park

283 (-9)

Interlachen C.C.

2007

Cristie Kerr

279 (-5)

Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.

2006

*Annika Sorenstam

284 (E)

Newport C.C.

2005

Birdie Kim

287 (+3)

Cherry Hills C.C.

2004

Meg Mallon

274 (-10)

Orchards G.C.

2003

*Hilary Lunke

283 (-1)

Pumpkin Ridge G.C.

2002

Juli Inkster

276 (-4)

Prairie Dunes C.C.

2001

Karrie Webb

273 (-7)

Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.

2000

Karrie Webb

282 (-6)

The Merit Club

1999

Juli Inkster

272 (-16)

Old Waverly G.C.

1998

*Se Ri Pak

290 (+6)

Blackwolf Run

1997

Alison Nicholas

274 (-10)

Pumpkin Ridge G.C.

1996

Annika Sorenstam

272 (-8)

Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.

1995

Annika Sorenstam

278 (-2)

The Broadmoor

1994

Patty Sheehan

277 (-7)

Indianwood Golf & C.C.

1993

Lauri Merten

280 (-8)

Crooked Stick G.C.

1992

*Patty Sheehan

280 (-4)

Oakmont C.C.

1991

Meg Mallon

283 (-1)

Colonial C.C.

1990

Betsy King

284 (-4)

Atlanta Athletic Club

1989

Betsy King

278 (-6)

Indianwood Golf & C.C.

1988

Liselotte Neumann

277 (-7)

Baltimore C.C.

1987

*Laura Davies

285 (-3)

Plainfield C.C.

1986

Jane Geddes

287 (-1)

NCR C.C.

1985

Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino

280 (-8)

Baltusrol G.C.

1984

Hollis Stacy

290 (+2)

Salem C.C.

1983

Jan Stephenson

290 (+6)

Cedar Ridge C.C.

1982

Janet Alex

283 (-5)

Del Paso C.C.

1981

Pat Bradley

279 (-9)

LaGrange C.C.

1980

Amy Alcott

280 (-4)

Richland C.C.

1979

Jerilyn Britz

284 (E)

Brooklawn C.C.

1978

Hollis Stacy

289 (+5)

Country Club of Indianapolis

1977

Hollis Stacy

292 (+4)

Hazeltine National G.C.

1976

*JoAnne Gunderson Carner

292 (+8)

Rolling Green G.C.

1975

Sandra Palmer

295 (+7)

Atlantic City C.C.

1974

Sandra Haynie

295 (+7)

LaGrange C.C.

1973

Susie Maxwell Berning

290 (+2)

Country Club of Rochester

1972

Susie Maxwell Berning

299 (+11)

Winged Foot G.C.

1971

JoAnne Gunderson Carner

288 (E)

Kahkwa Club

1970

Donna Caponi

287 (+3)

Muskogee C.C.

1969

Donna Caponi

294 (+2)

Scenic Hills C.C.

1968

Susie Maxwell Berning

289 (+5)

Moselem Springs G.C.

1967

Catherine Lacoste (a)

294 (+10)

Virginia Hot Springs Golf & T.C.

1966

Sandra Spuzich

297 (+9)

Hazeltine National G.C.

1965

Carol Mann

290 (+2)

Atlantic City C.C.

1964

*Mickey Wright

290 (-2)

San Diego C.C.

1963

Mary Mills

289 (-3)

Kenwood C.C.

1962

Murle Lindstrom

301 (+13)

Dunes Golf & C.C.

1961

Mickey Wright

293 (+5)

Baltusrol G.C.

1960

Betsy Rawls

292 (+4)

Worcester C.C.

1959

Mickey Wright

287 (+7)

Churchill Valley C.C.

1958

Mickey Wright

290 (-2)

Forest Lake C.C.

1957

Betsy Rawls

299 (+7)

Winged Foot G.C.

1956

*Kathy Cornelius

302 (+7)

Northand C.C.

1955

Fay Crocker

299 (+11)

Wichita C.C.

1954

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

291 (+3)

Salem C.C.

1953

*Betsy Rawls

302 (+6)

Country Club of Rochester

1952

Louise Suggs

284 (+8)

Bala G.C.

1951

Betsy Rawls

293 (+5)

Druid Hills G.C.

1950

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

291 (-9)

Rolling Hills C.C.

1949

Louise Suggs

291 (-9)

Prince Georges Golf & C.C.

1948

Babe Didrikson Zaharias

300 (E)

Atlantic City C.C.

1947

Betty Jameson

295 (-9)

Starmount Forest C.C.

1946

Patty Berg

5 and 4

Spokane C.C.