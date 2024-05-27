U.S. Women's Open golf past champions: Every winner, score and venue
The first U.S. Women's Open was contested in 1946, the only match-play edition of the championship. This year will mark the 79th playing of the game's most prestigious women's event.
Here's a look at the past champions, scores and venues, per the USGA:
YEAR
WINNER
SCORE
SITE
2023
Allisen Corpuz
279 (-9)
Pebble Beach G.L.
2022
Minjee Lee
271 (-13)
Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2021
Yuka Saso
280 (-4)
The Olympic Club (Lake Course)
2020
A Lim Kim
281 (-3)
Champions Golf Club
2019
JeongEun Lee6
282 (-6)
Country Club of Charleston
2018
*Ariya Jutanugarn
277 (-11)
Shoal Creek
2017
Sung Hyun Park
277 (-11)
Trump National G.C.
2016
*Brittany Lang
282 (-6)
CordeValle
2015
In Gee Chun
272 (-8)
Lancaster C.C.
2014
Michelle Wie
278 (-2)
Pinehurst Resort & C.C.
2013
Inbee Park
280 (-8)
Sebonack G.C.
2012
Na Yeon Choi
281 (-7)
Blackwolf Run
2011
*So Yeon Ryu
281 (-3)
The Broadmoor
2010
Paula Creamer
281 (-3)
Oakmont C.C.
2009
Eun-Hee Ji
284 (E)
Saucon Valley C.C.
2008
Inbee Park
283 (-9)
Interlachen C.C.
2007
Cristie Kerr
279 (-5)
Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2006
*Annika Sorenstam
284 (E)
Newport C.C.
2005
Birdie Kim
287 (+3)
Cherry Hills C.C.
2004
Meg Mallon
274 (-10)
Orchards G.C.
2003
*Hilary Lunke
283 (-1)
Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
2002
Juli Inkster
276 (-4)
Prairie Dunes C.C.
2001
Karrie Webb
273 (-7)
Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
2000
Karrie Webb
282 (-6)
The Merit Club
1999
Juli Inkster
272 (-16)
Old Waverly G.C.
1998
*Se Ri Pak
290 (+6)
Blackwolf Run
1997
Alison Nicholas
274 (-10)
Pumpkin Ridge G.C.
1996
Annika Sorenstam
272 (-8)
Pine Needles Lodge & G.C.
1995
Annika Sorenstam
278 (-2)
The Broadmoor
1994
Patty Sheehan
277 (-7)
Indianwood Golf & C.C.
1993
Lauri Merten
280 (-8)
Crooked Stick G.C.
1992
*Patty Sheehan
280 (-4)
Oakmont C.C.
1991
Meg Mallon
283 (-1)
Colonial C.C.
1990
Betsy King
284 (-4)
Atlanta Athletic Club
1989
Betsy King
278 (-6)
Indianwood Golf & C.C.
1988
Liselotte Neumann
277 (-7)
Baltimore C.C.
1987
*Laura Davies
285 (-3)
Plainfield C.C.
1986
Jane Geddes
287 (-1)
NCR C.C.
1985
Kathy (Baker) Guadagnino
280 (-8)
Baltusrol G.C.
1984
Hollis Stacy
290 (+2)
Salem C.C.
1983
Jan Stephenson
290 (+6)
Cedar Ridge C.C.
1982
Janet Alex
283 (-5)
Del Paso C.C.
1981
Pat Bradley
279 (-9)
LaGrange C.C.
1980
Amy Alcott
280 (-4)
Richland C.C.
1979
Jerilyn Britz
284 (E)
Brooklawn C.C.
1978
Hollis Stacy
289 (+5)
Country Club of Indianapolis
1977
Hollis Stacy
292 (+4)
Hazeltine National G.C.
1976
*JoAnne Gunderson Carner
292 (+8)
Rolling Green G.C.
1975
Sandra Palmer
295 (+7)
Atlantic City C.C.
1974
Sandra Haynie
295 (+7)
LaGrange C.C.
1973
Susie Maxwell Berning
290 (+2)
Country Club of Rochester
1972
Susie Maxwell Berning
299 (+11)
Winged Foot G.C.
1971
JoAnne Gunderson Carner
288 (E)
Kahkwa Club
1970
Donna Caponi
287 (+3)
Muskogee C.C.
1969
Donna Caponi
294 (+2)
Scenic Hills C.C.
1968
Susie Maxwell Berning
289 (+5)
Moselem Springs G.C.
1967
Catherine Lacoste (a)
294 (+10)
Virginia Hot Springs Golf & T.C.
1966
Sandra Spuzich
297 (+9)
Hazeltine National G.C.
1965
Carol Mann
290 (+2)
Atlantic City C.C.
1964
*Mickey Wright
290 (-2)
San Diego C.C.
1963
Mary Mills
289 (-3)
Kenwood C.C.
1962
Murle Lindstrom
301 (+13)
Dunes Golf & C.C.
1961
Mickey Wright
293 (+5)
Baltusrol G.C.
1960
Betsy Rawls
292 (+4)
Worcester C.C.
1959
Mickey Wright
287 (+7)
Churchill Valley C.C.
1958
Mickey Wright
290 (-2)
Forest Lake C.C.
1957
Betsy Rawls
299 (+7)
Winged Foot G.C.
1956
*Kathy Cornelius
302 (+7)
Northand C.C.
1955
Fay Crocker
299 (+11)
Wichita C.C.
1954
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
291 (+3)
Salem C.C.
1953
*Betsy Rawls
302 (+6)
Country Club of Rochester
1952
Louise Suggs
284 (+8)
Bala G.C.
1951
Betsy Rawls
293 (+5)
Druid Hills G.C.
1950
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
291 (-9)
Rolling Hills C.C.
1949
Louise Suggs
291 (-9)
Prince Georges Golf & C.C.
1948
Babe Didrikson Zaharias
300 (E)
Atlantic City C.C.
1947
Betty Jameson
295 (-9)
Starmount Forest C.C.
1946
Patty Berg
5 and 4
Spokane C.C.