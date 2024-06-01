U.S. Women's Open 2024 prize money: Full-field payout of $12 million purse

The U.S. Women's Open is offering a record $12 million purse. The winner will receive $2.4 million and everyone who missed the cut will get a stipend of $10,000.

Here's how the full purse will be paid out for the professionals who made the cut:

Win: $2,400,000

2: $1,296,000

3: $781,623

4: $547,932

5: $456,375

6: $404,661

7: $364,818

8: $326,738

9: $295,709

10: $271,615

11: $247,874

12: $229,186

13: $213,555

14: $197,100

15: $182,996

16: $171,243

17: $161,841

18: $152,438

19: $143,036

20: $133,633

21: $125,523

22: $117,414

23: $109,539

24: $102,252

25: $95,905

26: $90,499

27: $86,385

28: $82,742

29: $79,216

30: $75,690

31: $72,164

32: $68,638

33: $65,112

34: $61,939

35: $59,353

36: $56,767

37: $54,299

38: $51,949

39: $49,598

40: $47,247

41: $44,897

42: $42,546

43: $40,195

44: $37,845

45: $35,494

46: $33,379

47: $31,263

48: $29,265

49: $28,090

50: $26,914

51: $26,209

52: $25,621

53: $25,151

54: $24,916

55: $24,681

56: $24,446

57: $24,211

58: $23,976

59: $23,741

60: $23,506

61: $23,271

62: $23,036

63: $22,801

64: $22,566

65: $22,331

66: $22,095

67: $21,860

68: $21,625

69: $21,390

70: $21,155

71: $20,920