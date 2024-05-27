U.S. Women's Open 2024: Field, course, purse and how to watch

The 79th U.S. Women's Open takes place this week, beginning Thursday at Lancaster Country Club in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

Here's some need-to-know information for the women's second major championship of the season:

Course: This is the second time Lancaster CC has played host to the U.S. Women's Open. It first did so in 2015, which was won by In Gee Chun, who closed in 66 to win in her Open debut by one stroke over Amy Yang.

Lancaster Country Club, on the scorecard this week, is 6,583 yards and a par 70 (Chun won at 8 under in '15).

Field: There are 156 players starting the championship, a combination of those who earned their spots via qualifying and via earning or being awarded exemptions.

How to watch: Peacock, USA Network and NBC will have live tournament action for all four rounds. "Live From the U.S. Women's Open" will air each day on Golf Channel, beginning Wednesday. In addition to the primary coverage, there will also be morning and afternoon featured groups all four rounds, exclusively on Peacock.

Past champions: U.S. Women's Open winners receive a 10-year exemption into the championship. Here's a look at recent champs in this week's field:



Allisen Corpuz (2023)

Minjee Lee (2022)

Yuka Saso (2021)

A Lim Kim (2020)

Jeongeun Lee6 (2019)

Ariya Jutanugarn (2018)

Brittany Lang (2016)

In Gee Chun (2015)

Michelle Wie West, the 2014 champion, competed in her final USWO last year at Pebble Beach. S.H. Park, the 2017 winner, has not competed on the LPGA this season.

What the champions receives:



Mickey Wright Medal

Custody of Harton S. Semple Trophy for one year

Exemption into the next 10 U.S. Women's Opens

Exemptions into the next five playings of the Chevron Championship, AIG Women's Open, KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Amundi Evian Championship

What is the purse: This year's total, with Ally Financial Inc., as the new presenting sponsor, is a record $12 million. That's up $1 million from last year and more than double the prize fund from three years ago ($5.5 million). The USGA has not provided how the purse will be distributed.

Is there a cut: Yes. The low 60 scores and ties will play the final 36 holes.

What is the playoff format: If at least two players are tied after 72 holes of stroke play, there will be a two-hole aggregate playoff. Thereafter, would be sudden death.