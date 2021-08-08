U.S. women's indoor volleyball wins first gold medal
The U.S. finished off a three-set sweep of Brazil, who’d beaten the U.S. in gold medal matches in 2008 and 2012.
The U.S. women's indoor volleyball team beat Brazil to win their Olympic final game and clinch Team USA the Tokyo Games' top spot for gold medals on Sunday. Of note: This was the first ever Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's indoor volleyball team. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: China had been leading the gold medal count during the Olympics. But wins in the women's volleyball, cycling and basketball event
The decades-long quest for the first Olympic gold medal for the U.S. women's volleyball team ended Sunday when the Americans finally broke through with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 victory over Brazil. The United States, which had won three silver medals and two bronze since first getting on the medal stand in 1984, got to the top step by beating the team that denied it a chance at gold in the final match of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. Captain Jordan Larson, who was part of that silver-winning team in 2012 and the bronze medal team five years ago, paved the way with her leadership on the court and her strong play on the attack and on defense.
The United States had never won gold in indoor women's volleyball ... until Sunday in Tokyo.
TOKYO (Reuters) -The United States' dream of winning a first Olympic gold medal in women's volleyball became a reality on Sunday, when they won against Brazil in straight sets in the final at the Tokyo Games, with the South American rival taking the silver medal. U.S. opposite Andrea Drews scored 15 points to lead the team to a comprehensive victory at Tokyo's Ariake Arena, with the 2016 bronze medallists winning 25-21 25-20 25-14, several hours before the Olympics' closing ceremony.
The U.S. women’s volleyball team won its first Olympic gold medal since the sport was introduced at the Games in 1964.
